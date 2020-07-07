Advertising
Chris Sutton coaches horses – Tuesday’s sporting social
Chelsea also unveiled their new away shirt.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.
Football
Chelsea unveiled their new away kit.
Former striker Chris Sutton was coaching… horses!
England looked back on their World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden.
Advertising
England Women’s forward Toni Duggan was happy to return to training with Atletico Madrid Femenino.
Arsenal Women also returned to training on Tuesday.
Advertising
Kyle Walker is fully focused ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Newcastle on Wednesday.
Tennis
Ever wanted to see Andy Murray rate the public’s tennis skills and fails? Look no further.
Andy’s brother Jamie gave details on how much money the Battle of the Brits raised.
Genie Bouchard followed safety guidelines.
Cricket
It’s Test cricket eve!
BBC presenter Isa Guha is excited for the series…
…and so was England bowler Stuart Broad.
Stand-in England captain Ben Stokes looked happy with ball in hand.
Darts
Devon Petersen completed health and safety procedures ahead of the return of darts on Wednesday.
Rugby League
Catalans Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins was not a happy man.
UFC
UFC unveiled its Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.