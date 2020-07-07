Chris Sutton coaches horses – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

Chelsea unveiled their new away kit.

Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 away kit. Inspired by a classic tailored aesthetic but filtered through a modern street lens and colour palette. Available 30.07.20 #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/BgcUKZMm5d — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 7, 2020

Former striker Chris Sutton was coaching… horses!

It takes time to become a horse whisperer ? pic.twitter.com/Nz5mYD3Ekw — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 7, 2020

England looked back on their World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden.

What a day ?#OnThisDay two years ago, the #ThreeLions secured a place in the @FIFAWorldCup semi-finals for the first time since 1990. pic.twitter.com/EK3J2VVpM3 — England (@England) July 7, 2020

England Women’s forward Toni Duggan was happy to return to training with Atletico Madrid Femenino.

Arsenal Women also returned to training on Tuesday.

Kyle Walker is fully focused ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Newcastle on Wednesday.

Tennis

Ever wanted to see Andy Murray rate the public’s tennis skills and fails? Look no further.

Some strong contenders in this….??? https://t.co/yTeisSnemp — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 7, 2020

Andy’s brother Jamie gave details on how much money the Battle of the Brits raised.

Sending out the gifts from the @BattleofTheBrit auction. Thanks to everyone who bid, we raised over £9,000 for @NHSCharities Great effort! #battleofthebrits pic.twitter.com/eurWQeF837 — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) July 7, 2020

Genie Bouchard followed safety guidelines.

Cricket

It’s Test cricket eve!

Get in the mood for our series against @windiescricket starting tomorrow by watching back @jimmy9's best Test bowling figures of 7/42! ? pic.twitter.com/gnqwHstZ8e — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 7, 2020

BBC presenter Isa Guha is excited for the series…

Nothing like the smell of freshly cut grass in the morning ?. Tomorrow – ENGvWI !!!! ?? #testcricketisback pic.twitter.com/GuFU5A9odk — Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 7, 2020

…and so was England bowler Stuart Broad.

Stand-in England captain Ben Stokes looked happy with ball in hand.

Darts

Devon Petersen completed health and safety procedures ahead of the return of darts on Wednesday.

Rugby League

Catalans Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins was not a happy man.

Would be interesting to see what the result would be if current players voted on this. Im sure it wouldn’t be 60% YES. Crazy how rules get changed without asking the players…. the only group of people it affects ? https://t.co/t4FsT9RxrK — sam tomkins (@samtomkins1) July 7, 2020

UFC

UFC unveiled its Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.