Menu

Advertising

Chris Sutton coaches horses – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Chelsea also unveiled their new away shirt.

Hamilton Academical v Rangers – Scottish Premiership – Superseal Stadium

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

Chelsea unveiled their new away kit.

Former striker Chris Sutton was coaching… horses!

England looked back on their World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden.

Advertising

England Women’s forward Toni Duggan was happy to return to training with Atletico Madrid Femenino.

Arsenal Women also returned to training on Tuesday.

Advertising

Kyle Walker is fully focused ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Newcastle on Wednesday.

Tennis

Ever wanted to see Andy Murray rate the public’s tennis skills and fails? Look no further.

Andy’s brother Jamie gave details on how much money the Battle of the Brits raised.

Genie Bouchard followed safety guidelines.

View this post on Instagram

we stayed 6 feet apart the entire time, i promise ?

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

Cricket

It’s Test cricket eve!

BBC presenter Isa Guha is excited for the series…

…and so was England bowler Stuart Broad.

Stand-in England captain Ben Stokes looked happy with ball in hand.

View this post on Instagram

We’re back ????

A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on

Darts

Devon Petersen completed health and safety procedures ahead of the return of darts on Wednesday.

Rugby League

Catalans Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins was not a happy man.

UFC

UFC unveiled its Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News