Advertising
Hectare Bellerin! The defender is gunner get planting – Monday’s sporting social
The Arsenal star has pledged to plant 3,000 trees for every win his club secures between now and the end of the season.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 6.
Football
Hector Bellerin pledged to plant 3,000 trees for every Arsenal win between now and the end of the season. Work has started…
Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish responded to Graeme Souness’ criticism.
Nemanja Matic was delighted after signing a new contract with Manchester United.
Advertising
Southampton striker Che Adams reacted to scoring his long-awaited first goal for the club.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was revelling in the Reds receiving another guard of honour.
Advertising
Cesc Fabregas was enjoying the Monaco sunshine.
Cricket
Jos Buttler is looking forward to the return of Test cricket this week and revealed a tribute to NHS workers will feature on his bat.
While James Anderson was keeping in good spirits ahead of Wednesday’s opening day.
England got the juices flowing ahead of their series against West Indies by posting Andy Caddick’s heroics from 20 years ago.
Chris Woakes and Mark Wood provide an insight into life in lockdown.
Former Australia paceman Jason Gillespie showed off some of his prized possessions.
Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey is also a coach.
Golf
Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston launched a stirring defence of Bryson DeChambeau following criticism of the big-hitting American’s new power approach which helped him win the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Formula One
It was quite a week for Lando Norris.
Haas driver Romain Grosjean has his week mapped out before a second race in Austria.
UFC
Conor McGregor set himself up for the day.
Rugby League
Former dual-code England international Sam Burgess launched his new clothing range.
Tennis
Genie Bouchard revealed the inspiration behind her autograph.
Billie Jean King celebrated an important moment in Wimbledon history.
Darts
The PDC’s preparations for Wednesday’s return to action continued in Milton Keynes.
Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld is a collectors item!
Boxing
Carl Froch gave his views on drug cheats in boxing.
Athletics
Scottish middle-distance runner Jemma Reekie revealed an unusual dream.
Usain Bolt was also in the kitchen.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.