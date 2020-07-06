Hectare Bellerin! The defender is gunner get planting – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 6.

Football

Hector Bellerin pledged to plant 3,000 trees for every Arsenal win between now and the end of the season. Work has started…

First set of seeding taking place. Ready to go into the rainforests in November! ?? If you’d like to plant some trees with me please donate here https://t.co/ZRpMpNtFzU pic.twitter.com/skXctXRPQS — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 6, 2020

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish responded to Graeme Souness’ criticism.

Nemanja Matic was delighted after signing a new contract with Manchester United.

Southampton striker Che Adams reacted to scoring his long-awaited first goal for the club.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was revelling in the Reds receiving another guard of honour.

Cesc Fabregas was enjoying the Monaco sunshine.

Cricket

Jos Buttler is looking forward to the return of Test cricket this week and revealed a tribute to NHS workers will feature on his bat.

Excited to get back to cricket this week and to use this one off @KookaburraCktUK bat to pay tribute and say thank you to our incredible NHS and Key Worker Heroes who have worked tirelessly through this unprecedented time with such courage and bravery. Happy 72nd Birthday NHS. pic.twitter.com/w7pjriqi6T — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) July 6, 2020

While James Anderson was keeping in good spirits ahead of Wednesday’s opening day.

England got the juices flowing ahead of their series against West Indies by posting Andy Caddick’s heroics from 20 years ago.

Thowback to Andy Caddick taking 4️⃣ wickets in 5️⃣ balls against the Windies! ?#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/2cTXJJbO3Y — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2020

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood provide an insight into life in lockdown.

? ROAD TO RETURN ? Watch @MAWood33 & @chriswoakes’ fascinating journey from lockdown to behind-closed-doors international cricket! w/ @RL_Cricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2020

Former Australia paceman Jason Gillespie showed off some of his prized possessions.

Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey is also a coach.

Golf

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston launched a stirring defence of Bryson DeChambeau following criticism of the big-hitting American’s new power approach which helped him win the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

I see that @b_dechambeau won last night. In my opinion people shouldn’t moan or complain. What this guy has done is absolutely amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it. So we should be ? him and enjoy watching someone who’s worked his socks off in doing it. — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 6, 2020

Formula One

It was quite a week for Lando Norris.

Can’t believe I went from a Full time @Twitch streamer to 3rd youngest ever F1 podium finisher in a matter of days…. — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 6, 2020

Haas driver Romain Grosjean has his week mapped out before a second race in Austria.

Good morning everyone. Hope you are well. What are your plans for the day? I'm staying in Austria this week getting ready for next race. Some work with the engineers, some cycling, some Call of duty… — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) July 6, 2020

UFC

Conor McGregor set himself up for the day.

Rugby League

Former dual-code England international Sam Burgess launched his new clothing range.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard revealed the inspiration behind her autograph.

i created my autograph at 9 yrs old in case i ever became famous, on those paper place mats at restaurants. haven’t changed it since. a tennis ball inside the ‘g’ https://t.co/pw33EFwaVP — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 6, 2020

Billie Jean King celebrated an important moment in Wimbledon history.

On this day in 1957, history was made when Althea Gibson became the first Black player to win a #Wimbledon singles title. Thank you, Althea, for your tenacity, courage, and undeniable talent. Your legacy lives on. #HistoryMatters #RememberHerName pic.twitter.com/T5mGEa6GHT — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 6, 2020

Darts

The PDC’s preparations for Wednesday’s return to action continued in Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes is Summer Series ready… ☀️ pic.twitter.com/H5mMpvQgv6 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 6, 2020

Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld is a collectors item!

Boxing

Carl Froch gave his views on drug cheats in boxing.

Athletics

Scottish middle-distance runner Jemma Reekie revealed an unusual dream.

I only got silver because the original 2nd place had they’re toe over the line ?? — JemmaReekie (@JemmaReekie) July 6, 2020

Usain Bolt was also in the kitchen.