Sports teams celebrate the NHS turning 72 – Sunday’s sporting social
Nottinghamshire cricketer Harry Gurney was also pleased to report everything went well during the reopening of his two pubs on Saturday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 5.
Football
The NHS turned 72 on Sunday and the Premier League posted a video to say thank you.
…as did the England Women’s football team…
…and Tottenham…
…and England.
Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was happy with the three points picked up against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Formula One
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reacted after he was forced to retire from the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.
Williams’ George Russell sent commiserations to Alex Albon after a collision with Lewis Hamilton cost the Red Bull driver a podium chance.
Cricket
Golf
Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston recalled some memories of being an Arsenal fan
Tennis
The hard work never stops for two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.
Elina Svitolina was enjoying the nice weather.
Rugby league
England’s rugby league also thanked the NHS on its 72nd birthday.
