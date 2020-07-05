Sports teams celebrate the NHS turning 72 – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 5.

Football

The NHS turned 72 on Sunday and the Premier League posted a video to say thank you.

To all those who have supported and cared for others, we say thank you ? #WeAreOneTeam #ThankYouTogether pic.twitter.com/522WXde085 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 5, 2020

…as did the England Women’s football team…

It's the NHS's birthday! ? We want to say thank you again, for all the amazing work you do. Join us at 5pm to show your gratitude. ?#NHSBirthday #ThankYouTogether pic.twitter.com/sCvANx8Elq — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 5, 2020

…and Tottenham…

On today’s #NHSBirthday, we give thanks to everyone, from truck drivers and cleaners to doctors and shelf stackers, all of the key workers who have kept us going in challenging times. Share your personal thanks at 5pm, say #ThankYouTogether ? pic.twitter.com/bmKY52ElCf — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 5, 2020

…and England.

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was happy with the three points picked up against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Formula One

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reacted after he was forced to retire from the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

What a crazy race, that unfortunately ended way too soon for us. Not the start of the season we anticipated… Better luck next week ?? #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/DzVAqqiaie — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 5, 2020

Williams’ George Russell sent commiserations to Alex Albon after a collision with Lewis Hamilton cost the Red Bull driver a podium chance.

.@alex_albon gutted for you mate. You’ll get that podium / win soon I’m sure!!! ? — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 5, 2020

Cricket

Nottinghamshire cricketer Harry Gurney was pleased to report everything went well during the reopening of his two pubs on Saturday.

Exceptionally busy but very safe and responsible at both pubs yesterday. Thank you to everyone for coming out. All is quiet on the C&W whatsapp group this morning. I think you gave them the run around! ?? pic.twitter.com/Wfm3GD3AAt — Harry Gurney (@gurneyhf) July 5, 2020

Golf

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston recalled some memories of being an Arsenal fan

Blackburn fa cup replay on a Tuesday night. Benny mcarthy scores beat arsenal 1 0. Stuck in traffic some home fan kid jumped out a car and started dancing in front of us so no definitely not worth it ?? https://t.co/eF5PXtpRyq — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 5, 2020

Tennis

The hard work never stops for two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Weekends are for working too ? pic.twitter.com/YlUYqnzg5j — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 5, 2020

Elina Svitolina was enjoying the nice weather.

Rugby league

England’s rugby league also thanked the NHS on its 72nd birthday.