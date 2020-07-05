Menu

Sports teams celebrate the NHS turning 72 – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Nottinghamshire cricketer Harry Gurney was also pleased to report everything went well during the reopening of his two pubs on Saturday.

The NHS turned 72 on Sunday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 5.

Football

The NHS turned 72 on Sunday and the Premier League posted a video to say thank you.

…as did the England Women’s football team…

…and Tottenham…

…and England.

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was happy with the three points picked up against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Formula One

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reacted after he was forced to retire from the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Williams’ George Russell sent commiserations to Alex Albon after a collision with Lewis Hamilton cost the Red Bull driver a podium chance.

Cricket

Golf

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston recalled some memories of being an Arsenal fan

Tennis

The hard work never stops for two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Elina Svitolina was enjoying the nice weather.

View this post on Instagram

?? It’s gettin’ so hot in here ??

A post shared by Elina Svitolina (@elisvitolina) on

Rugby league

England’s rugby league also thanked the NHS on its 72nd birthday.

UK & international sports

