FIA pledges one million euros to foundation for improving motorsport diversity

Formula One’s governing body has pledged to donate one million euros (£900,755) to a foundation for improving diversity in motorsport.

Lewis Hamilton, the F1 world champion and the sport’s sole black driver, has been a vocal critic in recent weeks about the lack of diversity around him and the FIA says it wants to create a more inclusive culture.

Therefore, the FIA will help to fund a recent initiative, aiming to increase diversity in the sport, started by F1 CEO Chase Carey.

Jean Todt, the FIA president, said: “We must promote diversity in motor sport, and that is why we decided to give one million euros in contribution to the new dedicated foundation created by Formula One.

We must promote diversity in motor sport, and that is why we decided to give one million euros in contribution to the new dedicated Foundation created by @F1. That is a first step, and more will come.#PurposeDriven #WeRaceAsOne#F1 #AustrianGP ?? https://t.co/73TjbApLvs — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) July 5, 2020

“That is a first step, and more will come.”

The FIA is placing a priority on identifying drivers from all different backgrounds and getting rid of the potential hurdles to entry from grassroots go-karting to F1.

Carey said: “We are delighted the FIA has made this very generous donation of one million euros to the foundation we announced last month.

“It is a major step in our goal to support key educational and employment opportunities for under represented groups. Both Formula One and the FIA are committed to increasing diversity and inclusion across our sport.”