Fabregas’ football debate and Wade’s hot hairstyle – Saturday’s sporting social

Football

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba showed off his new ‘Black Lives Matter’ haircut.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was revelling in joining the Premier League’s 100 club.

? What a feeling pic.twitter.com/oR8xMTzPzN — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) July 4, 2020

Posh and Becks celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Phil Foden shared footage of himself playing football with Angel Gomes as a child, following the 19-year-old’s release by Manchester United.

I still run the same ? Back in the day with @agomes_47 !! Good luck with the next chapter in your career bro pic.twitter.com/VvZUu13iSA — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) July 4, 2020

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was amazed by Mason Greenwood.

Leeds winger Gjanni Alioski took a liking to the Ewood Park floors.

Peter Crouch hinted he could come out of retirement.

Back in the game ?? https://t.co/SWNRyn8lKU — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 4, 2020

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas started a Premier League v LaLiga debate.

Obviously I have my own opinion but I’m curious what you guys think. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 4, 2020

Cricket

England’s cricketers cannot wait for the Test series against West Indies to start.

Great to be back out there ? Test series pending… @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/LMQNwopsW8 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) July 4, 2020

Back in the whites. Excited for Test cricket to return ?? @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/IuoU0MImtz — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) July 4, 2020

Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey is now also a cricket coach.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was restored to Twitter after a brief ban.

Boxing

Pubs in England reopened on Saturday morning and Tony Bellew urged caution to those who would be getting “on the ale”.

To those who have already been on the ale since 6am this morning and those who are gonna be joining them soon! Enjoy yourselves but just stay safe eh.. ? — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) July 4, 2020

Basketball

As hairdressers in England also reopened, former NBA star Dwyane Wade risked sparking a rush for this hot new style.