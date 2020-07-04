Advertising
Fabregas’ football debate and Wade’s hot hairstyle – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4.
Football
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba showed off his new ‘Black Lives Matter’ haircut.
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was revelling in joining the Premier League’s 100 club.
Posh and Becks celebrated their wedding anniversary.
Phil Foden shared footage of himself playing football with Angel Gomes as a child, following the 19-year-old’s release by Manchester United.
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was amazed by Mason Greenwood.
Leeds winger Gjanni Alioski took a liking to the Ewood Park floors.
Peter Crouch hinted he could come out of retirement.
Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas started a Premier League v LaLiga debate.
Cricket
England’s cricketers cannot wait for the Test series against West Indies to start.
Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey is now also a cricket coach.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was restored to Twitter after a brief ban.
Boxing
Pubs in England reopened on Saturday morning and Tony Bellew urged caution to those who would be getting “on the ale”.
Basketball
As hairdressers in England also reopened, former NBA star Dwyane Wade risked sparking a rush for this hot new style.
