Celebrating Forest fan leapt into canal ‘unaware’ of late Derby equaliser

UK & international sports | Published:

British Transport Police said a fan ‘jumped in to celebrate a win over local rivals’.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest – Sky Bet Championship – Pride Park

A Nottingham Forest fan leapt into a canal to celebrate victory over Derby unaware his side had conceded a late equaliser, say local police.

Chris Martin scored a dramatic 97th-minute goal to snatch a point for Derby at Pride Park – but one fan apparently did not realise the hosts had made it 1-1.

British Transport Police (BTP) Nottinghamshire said officers attended a report of “persons in the canal” opposite Nottingham station.

“A Forest fan had jumped in to celebrate a win over local rivals, unaware of the late equaliser,” they tweeted. “#wounded.”

Forest had looked on course for victory thanks to Joe Lolley’s 10th goal of the season in the first half.

But, in a dramatic conclusion, Derby’s Martyn Waghorn was sent off in the 95th minute before Forest then failed to deal with a free-kick and Martin pounced.

