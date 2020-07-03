Picture of the day – July 3

British and Irish Lions’ Austin Healey runs in the equalising try against ACT Brumbies during a rugby union tour match at the New Bruce Stadium in Canberra.

The Leicester utility back’s last-gasp score helped the Lions edge out the Brumbies 30-28 as they won the last of their provincial matches.

The match came a few days after the Lions had won their opening Test, beating Australia 29-13 in Brisbane, but the tour would ultimately be an unsuccessful one as the Lions lost the series 2-1.

And it would also be noted for tensions between the Test squad and the midweek side, and controversial newspaper columns written by both Healey and Matt Dawson.

While Dawson was critical of the Lions set-up, Healey lived up to his reputation as “the Leicester Lip” by turning his fire on Australia.

One of Healey’s most forthright dispatches appeared late in the tour under the headline “And for our finale …stuffing the arrogant Aussies”, but it would backfire.

Australia won the final Test 29-23 the following day, with some citing Healey’s column as providing extra motivation for the Wallabies.