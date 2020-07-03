Menu

Manchester City say goodbye to Leroy Sane and Willian a history maker – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Willian became the first player to score a Premier League goal in every month.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 3.

Football

Fleetwood had plenty of support for their play-off game with Wycombe.

Bayern Munich gave an insight into new signing Leroy Sane’s first 24 hours in the German city.

Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero were among the Manchester City players saying goodbye to Sane.

Real Madrid paid tribute to Sergio Ramos after the defender made his 450th LaLiga appearance for the Spanish giants.

Two years ago today, England beat Colombia on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Where were you when this went in? ?

Chelsea forward Willian is a history-maker.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was delighted with the hammering of Liverpool.

Reds defender Virgil Van Dijk reacted to the defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Cricket

England paceman Mark Wood belted out a rendition of Jerusalem before the final day of Team Stokes v Team Buttler at the Ageas Bowl.

Paul Collingwood has got some coaching competition!

Andrew Flintoff made fun of former Lancashire and England team-mate James Anderson’s book cover.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was back in the swing of things.

Tennis

Serena Williams had a new doubles partner.

Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)

Formula One

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen showed off his new helmet design as the Formula One season got under way with practice in Austria.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was ready for action.

Excited to be back! Let’s do this ??

Boxing

Heavyweight Joseph Parker recreated a scene from another famous film.

UK & international sports

