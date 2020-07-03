Manchester City say goodbye to Leroy Sane and Willian a history maker – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Fleetwood had plenty of support for their play-off game with Wycombe.

The new look Ultra de Cods ready for tonight’s play-off semi-final first leg with @wwfcofficial. #OnwardTogether ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0Z09L9vu8e — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) July 3, 2020

Bayern Munich gave an insight into new signing Leroy Sane’s first 24 hours in the German city.

Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero were among the Manchester City players saying goodbye to Sane.

Leroy, I'm wishing you all the best on your next chapter in Munich. You've always been more than just a teammate for me. Will miss the time on and off the pitch together. I hope you will find such a friendly neighbour in Munich like you've had in Manchester???? See you soon Bro pic.twitter.com/9WEuhl0hZk — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) July 3, 2020

Buena suerte en tu nueva etapa, amigo//Good luck on this new chapter, lad @LeroySane19 #ThankYouLeroy pic.twitter.com/hKsW6OMwrr — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) July 3, 2020

Real Madrid paid tribute to Sergio Ramos after the defender made his 450th LaLiga appearance for the Spanish giants.

Two years ago today, England beat Colombia on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Chelsea forward Willian is a history-maker.

✔ January✔ February✔ March✔ April✔ May✔ June✔ July ✔ August✔ September✔ October ✔ November ✔ December@willianborges88 ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 3, 2020

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was delighted with the hammering of Liverpool.

Great game ? pic.twitter.com/wIXN2OX6Zv — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) July 3, 2020

Reds defender Virgil Van Dijk reacted to the defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Cricket

England paceman Mark Wood belted out a rendition of Jerusalem before the final day of Team Stokes v Team Buttler at the Ageas Bowl.

A rousing rendition of Jerusalem from @MAWood33! ? Wait for the “Oh Jimmy, Jimmy” at the end ? Live Stream: https://t.co/nqtr9tEgoL pic.twitter.com/bOlc3vFbfx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 3, 2020

Paul Collingwood has got some coaching competition!

Andrew Flintoff made fun of former Lancashire and England team-mate James Anderson’s book cover.

I’m getting this book just for the cover why is it not called “jimmys real deal” @jimmy9 ??‍♂️ #orangeisthenewjim pic.twitter.com/vfNzrZX8CQ — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) July 3, 2020

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was back in the swing of things.

Tennis

Serena Williams had a new doubles partner.

Formula One

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen showed off his new helmet design as the Formula One season got under way with practice in Austria.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was ready for action.

Boxing

Heavyweight Joseph Parker recreated a scene from another famous film.