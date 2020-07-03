Austrian Grand Prix practice begins as delayed Formula One season gets under way

The first global sporting event of the Covid-19 era began at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring on Friday, with practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Under overcast skies and on a drying track after morning rain, British driver Lando Norris completed the first lap of the new season.

Lewis Hamilton is this year bidding to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world championships.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team have dropped their traditional silver colours for black this season to show solidarity with their star driver in the fight against racism.

Hamilton, who has been one of British sport’s most prominent voices on the Black Lives Matter Movement, arrived here on Friday wearing an ‘End Racism’ t-shirt.

The 35-year-old will also carry the message on his car this season.