Phil Simmons rejoins West Indies camp after latest negative coronavirus test

Phil Simmons rejoined the West Indies camp ahead of the final day of their last intra-squad match before next week’s first Test against England following his latest negative test for coronavirus.

The Windies head coach had been self-isolating in his room at the team’s on-site hotel at Emirates Old Trafford after leaving the bubble to attend his father-in-law’s funeral, returning last Friday.

He has watched the ongoing internal match from his balcony but his third negative result allowed him to interact with the rest of the touring party, and the Trinidadian led the warm-up session on day four of this practice match.

Less than an hour of play was possible on Thursday morning because of heavy overnight rain, with Kyle Mayers’ counter-attacking 74 not out from only 56 balls ushering a Kraigg Brathwaite XI to 178 all out – having been 112 for seven overnight – in response to the 272 all out amassed by the side led by Test captain Jason Holder.

Windies squad honour Sir Everton Weekes with a minute’s silence in their group huddle just now pic.twitter.com/D9rZJ6ey8y — David Charlesworth (@charlie_4444) July 2, 2020

Before play, the Windies marked the passing of the great Sir Everton Weekes, who died on Wednesday aged 95, with a minute’s silence and wore black armbands when they took to the field.

Alzarri Joseph needed only three balls to claim his second wicket, trapping Marquino Mindley in front, but the fast bowler proved expensive thereafter as Mayers, resuming on 40 not out tucked into some short-pitched bowling.

He quickly went past his half-century and had no trouble rocking on the back foot and pulling Joseph, once way over deep square-leg’s head for the third six of the innings.

Keon Harding made a quick-fire 22 before being bowled by Kemar Roach while Chemar Holder slapped Shannon Gabriel for two fours, the second of which broke his bat.

The tail-end batsman received a fresh blade but it went unused as Gabriel disturbed the stumps from the very next ball to finish with four for 42 on a morning where the floodlights were once again being used.