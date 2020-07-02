English cricket to turn red once again to remember Ruth Strauss

The third Test of England’s #raisethebat series against the West Indies will be dedicated to the Ruth Strauss Foundation, raising money for families who have lost a parent to cancer.

Day two of the game at Emirates Old Trafford will see the return of the #RedForRuth initiative which began during last year’s Ashes clash at Lord’s and brought in £550,000 for the charity.

While that match saw a sell-out 28,500 crowd turn the home of cricket red, the absence of supporters from this ‘bio-secure’ series means cricket fans will be invited to wear red as they follow the second day’s play from home on July 25.

As before players will wear red caps, with logos and splashes of red also appearing on shirts, stumps and boundary hoardings. Donations, merchandise profits and an online auction will all help to raise money.

Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss, who was assisted by sons Sam and Luca during last year’s emotional event, set up the foundation after the death of his wife in 2019 to a rare form of lung cancer affecting non-smokers.

“Last year I was humbled and honoured by the support of the wider cricket family,” said Strauss.

The Strauss family ring the five-minute bell at Lord’s last year (John Walton/PA)

“We sincerely hope that the incredible display of generosity and community spirit will continue as we look to turn cricket ‘Red for Ruth’ for a second year to support the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

“The day will look very different to last year but we are very grateful to the ECB and Lancashire Cricket Club for their assistance in making this happen during what has been a difficult period for everyone.”

England captain Joe Root is once again happy to lead the team in support, adding: “Andrew is a true legend of our sport and it is almost impossible to imagine what he and his family went through.

“Cricket plays a massive part in so many lives and together we can help other families facing these same devastating circumstances. I ask all of our fans across England and Wales to turn red on the day and support this incredible charity.”

:: To find out more about the Foundation and to donate please visit: ruthstraussfoundation.com