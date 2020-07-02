Advertising
Antonio gets in the way and Rooney gets shirty – Thursday’s sporting social
The West Ham winger was prepared to poke fun at his involvement in a disallowed goal against Chelsea.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 2.
Football
Michail Antonio apologised to West Ham fans for getting in the way of viewing their 3-2 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday night.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang savoured reaching 50 Premier League goals during Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Norwich.
Wayne Rooney showed his approval after Derby revealed next season’s away shirt.
Cesc Fabregas clearly enjoyed being back in training with his Monaco team-mates.
Cricket
Sir Viv Richards paid tribute to West Indies great Sir Everton Weekes following his death at the age of 95.
Stuart Broad taunted his England team-mate Jack Leach after Nottingham Forest beat Bristol City on Wednesday.
Darts
Wayne Mardle celebrated his 18-year wedding anniversary with a round of golf.
Boxing
Tyson Fury offered to give a 13-year-old amputee some of his merchandise after he sported a ‘Gypsy King’ prosthetic leg.
Formula One
The safety car for the 2020 season, which begins this weekend in Austria, has a new look to it.
Tennis
Home is where the heart is for Rafael Nadal.
