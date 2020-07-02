Antonio gets in the way and Rooney gets shirty – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 2.

Football

Michail Antonio apologised to West Ham fans for getting in the way of viewing their 3-2 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Can’t stop getting my head in the line of vision, blocking the fans this time ???? #COYI pic.twitter.com/6gVInwPiMP — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) July 2, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang savoured reaching 50 Premier League goals during Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Norwich.

Yesterday was a Good day for us ??⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ got that 50 & 51 let’s goooo pic.twitter.com/LEr5hIZbb1 — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 2, 2020

Wayne Rooney showed his approval after Derby revealed next season’s away shirt.

Looking forward to wearing this next season ?? https://t.co/jn6YhDFDdC — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 2, 2020

Cesc Fabregas clearly enjoyed being back in training with his Monaco team-mates.

Cricket

Sir Viv Richards paid tribute to West Indies great Sir Everton Weekes following his death at the age of 95.

Can't believe the legendary Sir Everton Weekes is no more. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. One of the greatest cricketers from the country. A true icon. Rest In Peace, legend! pic.twitter.com/GuZLPcUiHe — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) July 2, 2020

Stuart Broad taunted his England team-mate Jack Leach after Nottingham Forest beat Bristol City on Wednesday.

Morning @jackleach1991 see you at breakfast pal ?⚪️ https://t.co/PqXoPoJcYz — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 2, 2020

Darts

Wayne Mardle celebrated his 18-year wedding anniversary with a round of golf.

Mrs M and I have been married Eighteen years today. We had a fantastic ceremony at the Flamingo Las Vegas. Drinks by the pool with friends and family beforehand. A champagne reception at Caesers Palace. A truly memorable day! Anyway, I gotta dash, I have a 10.40 tee time. — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) July 2, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury offered to give a 13-year-old amputee some of his merchandise after he sported a ‘Gypsy King’ prosthetic leg.

13 year old Leroy Collins from Dublin, I’m honoured that you got me on your leg pal, god bless you. And please send me your address and I’ll get some gear out to you buddy. pic.twitter.com/ziLa1HYgTN — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 2, 2020

Formula One

The safety car for the 2020 season, which begins this weekend in Austria, has a new look to it.

Tennis

