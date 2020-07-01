On This Day in 1999: David Platt is appointed Nottingham Forest manager

When he was appointed manager of Nottingham Forest on this day in 1999, David Platt was far from the first former England captain to move into management.

Nor would he be first to struggle to live up to the lofty expectations engendered his heroic playing days.

In fact, sustained success is far from the norm for those who have exchanged the captain’s armband for the dugout, as the experience of Sir Bobby Moore can painfully attest.

Bryan Robson enjoyed a bright start as Middlesbrough boss (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Having reached the pinnacle of lifting the World Cup in his playing career, Moore’s domestic managerial record consisted solely of a spell with non-league Oxford City, and a season with cash-strapped Southend which ended in their narrowly avoiding having to apply for re-election.

In more recent years, Bryan Robson enjoyed a dream start with Middlesbrough but his managerial career ultimately fell away in less successful spells with Bradford, West Brom and Sheffield United.

Stuart Pearce struggled at a pre-moneyed Manchester City and his former club Nottingham Forest, while Alan Shearer’s eight games in caretaker-charge of his beloved Newcastle ended in relegation.

Gerry Francis made his name as QPR boss (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Gerry Francis made his name by leading QPR to three top-10 finishes before a less successful spell at Tottenham, while Kevin Keegan’s career in the dugout, chiefly with Newcastle and England, will forever be overshadowed by his infamous “I would love it..” rant as the 1995/6 title race went down to the wire.

More recently, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are carving out strong managerial reputations having been parachuted into their first major roles at Chelsea and Rangers respectively.

Platt was sadly destined to join the ranks of disappointments. His period in charge of Forest petered out after two seasons, and although his reputation as a coach would sustain during spells with England U21s and Roberto Mancini’s Manchester City, he is yet to hold another domestic managerial role.