Ian Bell signs Warwickshire contract extension

Five-time Ashes winner Ian Bell has signed a 12-month contract extension with Warwickshire that will keep him at the club until at least the end of next season.

Bell, who amassed 7,727 runs at an average of 42.69 in 118 Tests for England between August 2004 and November 2015, will therefore take his time in Warwickshire’s senior ranks to 23 years.

The 38-year-old made his first-class debut for the club in 1999, scoring 17,350 runs, with 38 centuries, across all formats since then and helping them to six domestic trophies.

Bell, who first joined the club as a 10-year-old, said: “It means a huge amount to me, and my family, that I am able to continue representing my home county.

“I still harbour big ambitions of winning more silverware and I know (Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace) and the rest of the squad share this determination and excitement.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of some fantastic Warwickshire sides that have won trophies across formats throughout my time with the club, and I firmly believe that we are building for another period of challenging for more titles.”

Bell struck five centuries to help Warwickshire gain promotion to Division One of the County Championship in 2018 but he missed the majority of last season after a toe injury was followed by a tendon issue in his knee.

Advertising

Former England assistant Farbrace is convinced Bell still has plenty left to give.

Ian Bell, left, has won six domestic trophies with Warwickshire (Simon Cooper/PA)

Farbrace said: “Ian is a winner, and everyone associated with Warwickshire CCC is naturally delighted that he has put pen to paper and reinforced his great commitment to his home county.

“With Warwickshire, Ian has won every domestic trophy possible and he was part of one of the greatest England teams of all time.

“Having his knowledge and experience in the dressing room at Edgbaston is fantastic for our young players who can continue to learn from one of the greatest players in our history.

“He has still got a huge appetite for scoring runs and winning games of cricket, so we’re thrilled that he will continue to do this for Warwickshire.”