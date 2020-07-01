Advertising
Grape woes for Norris and Poulter shows his moves – Wednesday’s sporting social
Chelsea also released their home kit for next season.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1.
Football
They may already have the Premier League title in the bag, but there is no easing up for Liverpool as they get ready to take on Manchester City.
Their current strikers are not doing too badly right now, but Manchester United still found time to remember one of their best.
Harry Maguire cannot believe Mason Greenwood is only 18 years of age.
Former United defender Gary Neville was encouraged by the Red Devils’ current side.
As was Paul Pogba.
Chelsea unveiled their new home strip.
Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka was all smiles after putting pen to paper on a new Arsenal contract.
While the club’s women’s team celebrated their newly-crowned FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year.
Former Gunners midfielder Cesc Fabregas was not having any of Piers Morgan’s opinion in the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate.
Former England striker Gary Lineker praised both of them.
Preston were celebrating a milestone.
But Derby midfielder Wayne Rooney did not get the memo…
Formula One
F1 drivers were also gearing up for a return to competition.
But McLaren’s Lando Norris was a bit preoccupied.
Golf
Ian Poulter showed off his dancing skills.
Cricket
England’s first day of competitive cricket since March 13, as a Ben Stokes XI faced a side captained by Jos Buttler, got under way, albeit in less than glorious fashion.
Stuart Broad was relishing the challenge.
While his new-ball partner James Anderson was back in the swing of things.
And had to get used to the new wicket celebrations.
Up in Manchester next week’s Text opponents West Indies were watched by a solitary Phil Simmons, self-isolating after attending a family funeral.
England batsman Jason Roy needs better concentration levels.
Somerset seamer Jack Brooks was adjusting to the ‘new normal’.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting showed off some prized possessions.
Lord’s continued its makeover.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal was out on the court.
Darts
Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor had a signing session.
