Grape woes for Norris and Poulter shows his moves – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1.

Football

They may already have the Premier League title in the bag, but there is no easing up for Liverpool as they get ready to take on Manchester City.

Preparation ?? pic.twitter.com/6JTDvEpTSk — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) July 1, 2020

Their current strikers are not doing too badly right now, but Manchester United still found time to remember one of their best.

Harry Maguire cannot believe Mason Greenwood is only 18 years of age.

Former United defender Gary Neville was encouraged by the Red Devils’ current side.

As was Paul Pogba.

Chelsea unveiled their new home strip.

Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 home kit, and shirt partner @ThreeUK! The herringbone-knit pattern is inspired by the traditional craft of London tailoring. Available 09.07.20 #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/sFGBmjcbJP — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2020

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka was all smiles after putting pen to paper on a new Arsenal contract.

London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension?? I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream??❤️ God is Great !! pic.twitter.com/nS7G5nE9Pc — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 1, 2020

While the club’s women’s team celebrated their newly-crowned FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year.

These numbers are ????? (2019/20) ? 2️⃣4️⃣ starts 2️⃣9️⃣ goals 1️⃣3️⃣ assists @VivianneMiedema ? pic.twitter.com/SOfeXHDJaT — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 1, 2020

Former Gunners midfielder Cesc Fabregas was not having any of Piers Morgan’s opinion in the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

? — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 1, 2020

Former England striker Gary Lineker praised both of them.

Preston were celebrating a milestone.

? ? ? ? This evening's fixture marks our ?????? league game, the first club to reach that historic milestone! ?#pnefc #??????? pic.twitter.com/01D0sQ6HB4 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 1, 2020

But Derby midfielder Wayne Rooney did not get the memo…

Formula One

F1 drivers were also gearing up for a return to competition.

But McLaren’s Lando Norris was a bit preoccupied.

Seeds in grapes… worlds biggest anticlimax. ? — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 1, 2020

Golf

Ian Poulter showed off his dancing skills.

Cricket

England’s first day of competitive cricket since March 13, as a Ben Stokes XI faced a side captained by Jos Buttler, got under way, albeit in less than glorious fashion.

Saqib Mahmood kicks things off and it’s four byes. We are back. pic.twitter.com/dITaG8z6CU — Rory Dollard (@thervd) July 1, 2020

Stuart Broad was relishing the challenge.

While his new-ball partner James Anderson was back in the swing of things.

And had to get used to the new wicket celebrations.

Up in Manchester next week’s Text opponents West Indies were watched by a solitary Phil Simmons, self-isolating after attending a family funeral.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons looks on from his balcony (in self-isolation) as the Holder XI reaches 152-5 at lunch. Just the eight overs this morning pic.twitter.com/NhPhUZBWFv — David Charlesworth (@charlie_4444) July 1, 2020

England batsman Jason Roy needs better concentration levels.

Somerset seamer Jack Brooks was adjusting to the ‘new normal’.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting showed off some prized possessions.

Treasured memories from three successful World Cup campaigns pic.twitter.com/icugkVfD19 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 1, 2020

Lord’s continued its makeover.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal was out on the court.

Darts

Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor had a signing session.