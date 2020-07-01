Aberdeen player tests positive for coronavirus

An Aberdeen first-team player has tested positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

The Dons confirmed no other members of the first-team, coaching staff or essential staff at the training ground tested positive.

“Aberdeen FC confirms that, following the mandatory twice-weekly testing, a member of the first team squad has tested positive for COVID-19,” a club statement read.

“The individual, who is asymptomatic, has been self-isolating since receiving the test result and will be in regular contact with the medical staff at Cormack Park before he returns to training.”

Aberdeen added since resuming training on Monday, the club has followed the Joint Response Group (JRG) protocols strictly and feel it is “unlikely there will be any risk to the wider player group.”

With the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership campaign due to start on August 1, the Dons revealed on Tuesday they had made provisional plans to play friendlies against fellow top-flight clubs.

Boss Derek McInnes told RedsTV earlier this week: “It’s important with a month to go we get back to that contact. Training was a wee bit more what you would expect throughout the season.

“With that contact we have still got to try to be careful but one or two tasty challenges were going in. But that’s what you want from your training.

“We have factored in some friendly games behind closed doors and a couple at the training ground.

“The next month will be more what it would be like going into any campaign. Week by week we start to see a bit more scope to function properly.”