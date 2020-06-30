Picture of the day – June 30

This is the moment that not only undid England’s World Cup campaign at France 98, but also left David Beckham a hate figure in some fans’ eyes.

Beckham kicked out petulantly at Argentina midfielder Diego Simeone and was duly sent off for the flimsy flick of the leg, with Danish referee Kim Milton Nielsen unmoved in awarding the red card.

The then-Manchester United midfielder’s face said it all, as the realisation dawned on the impact his dismissal would have on what was to come.

Michael Owen announced himself to the world with a wonder goal, but England lost 4-3 on penalties after grinding to 2-2 at the end of extra time.

The lasting reactions to Beckham’s red card were overblown, with fans even hanging an effigy of him outside a London pub.