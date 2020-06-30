Manchester City winger Leroy Sane set for £54.8million move to Bayern Munich

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, the PA news agency understands.

The deal is understood to be worth 60million euros (£54.8m) – 49m euros up front plus 11m euros in add-ons.

The 24-year-old Germany winger joined City from Schalke in 2016.

Leroy Sane joined Manchester City from Schalke in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA).

City manager Pep Guardiola revealed just over a week ago that Sane had rejected numerous offers of a new contract and wanted to move elsewhere.

It is understood Bayern, who have long been linked with the player, will be paying 22m euros in wages, which is double what City were offering.

Sane suffered knee ligament damage in the Community Shield clash with Liverpool last August and only made his return to action last week when he came off the bench against Burnley.

City are understood to be delighted with the fee for the player, given the amount of time he has been sidelined for this season, the fact he has only a year left on his contract, the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the transfer market and the other options they have in attacking positions.