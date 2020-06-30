Menu

Advertising

Liverpool defender Joel Matip out for the season with foot injury

UK & international sports | Published: | Last Updated:

The former Cameroon international suffered the injury during the Merseyside derby.

Joel Matip will miss the end of Liverpool's season

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The 28-year-old was hurt in the newly-crowned champions’ goalless draw at Everton on June 21, their first match after the Premier League resumption.

Matip was forced off in the second half at Goodison Park
Matip was forced off in the second half at Goodison Park (Jon Super/NMC Pool)

Matip was absent as the Reds thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 last week and he is now set to miss their remaining seven games.

Matip told the club’s website, Liverpoolfc.com: “This season I will be not back on the pitch but, for next season, I hope I’m going to be – quite early – a direct help for the team.”

Liverpool face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in their first match since the title was secured.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News