Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar among raft of players to commit to Northampton

Courtney Lawes has ended speculation about his future by signing a contract extension with Northampton.

The 31-year-old, who has made 231 appearances for the club since emerging as an academy graduate, had been linked with a big-money move to France.

But Saints confirmed the England star is one of 19 players, also including Wales fly-half Dan Biggar, to commit his future to the club.

Five more internationals have agreed new deals – Lewis Ludlam, Teimana Harrison, Piers Francis, George Furbank and Scotland centre Rory Hutchinson.

We. March. On. We’re delighted to announce that 1️⃣9️⃣ key first team players have committed to the vision of our Club by signing new contracts. ?? — Northampton Saints ? (@SaintsRugby) June 30, 2020

Three players who emulated Lawes in rising through the academy to receive England call-ups – Alex Mitchell, Alex Moon and Fraser Dingwall – have also agreed to stay at Franklin’s Gardens.

The other players to become the latest to agree new deals are Alex Waller, Mikey Haywood, David Ribbans, James Grayson, Ehren Painter, James Fish, and Lewis Bean, plus Alex Coles and Samson Ma’asi who have signed their first senior contracts.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd said: “Getting so many influential players bought in to what we’re trying to achieve, and committed to staying with us for an additional two or three years, is a huge coup for Saints.

Advertising

Dan Biggar has signed a contract extension with Northampton (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The connection and cooperation of our players to back the club long-term has been great to see.

“We firmly believe we have the players in place already at Franklin’s Gardens to compete at the very highest level of English and European rugby, and to challenge for every trophy available to us.”