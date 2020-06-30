Chelsea fans raise £600,000 for charities – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 30.

Goodwill

Chelsea fans have helped raise £600,000 for Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International following the completion of ticket holder refund process.

Chairman Bruce Buck told the Blues’ official website: “We are hugely grateful to our supporters for their incredible generosity and their continued support for all three charities.

“The work of Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International is of great importance to the Chelsea community and beyond, and particularly at this difficult time.

“For our supporters to have raised so much for others, as we all try to stay safe, is a phenomenal gesture and I would like to say thank you on behalf of everyone at the club.”

Chelsea supporters have helped raise an incredible £600k for @RefugeCharity, @NHSCharities and @PlanUK! ?? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 29, 2020

Football

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart waved goodbye to Burnley.

England remembered Michael Owen’s wonder goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup, 22 years to the day.

Real Madrid showed off Karim Benzema’s stunning back-heel assist at the weekend.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice modelled the club’s 125th anniversary home kit.

Christian Eriksen showed off Inter Milan’s new kit.

Leeds produced their own ‘Gogglebox’ show and boxer Josh Warrington was the among the fans involved.

? ?? ℎ??? ???ℎ…The Shackletons, Singhs and Warringtons will be watching on LUTV tonight! Support Leeds, Stay home! pic.twitter.com/Ftedlw9y7y — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 30, 2020

Who won the battle for the cupcake? Neymar or Mbappe?

Cricket

Chris Woakes reflected on England’s World Cup win over India from last year.

England batsman Jason Roy was loving life in the nets.

England and Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings was learning from the best.

Enjoyed getting the ?? back on with @JamesFoster07 ?? pic.twitter.com/7no9umhuOR — Sam Billings (@sambillings) June 30, 2020

Tennis

Rafael Nadal will never have any trouble with sunburn again!

When you train or compete under the sun, looking after your skin is always worth doubling down on. For me, protecting myself from sun damage is a decisive part of my preparation, combining oral sunscreen with sun cream from. #IWontGiveMyAllToTheSun — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 30, 2020

Johanna is going to use Wimbledon’s strawberries in Konta’s Kitchen.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton wished Mike Tyson happy birthday.

Rugby League

The Wigan lads have stayed in good shape.