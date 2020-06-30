Advertising
Chelsea fans raise £600,000 for charities – Tuesday’s sporting social
The money was for raised Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International following the completion of ticket holder refund process.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 30.
Goodwill
Chelsea fans have helped raise £600,000 for Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International following the completion of ticket holder refund process.
Chairman Bruce Buck told the Blues’ official website: “We are hugely grateful to our supporters for their incredible generosity and their continued support for all three charities.
“The work of Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International is of great importance to the Chelsea community and beyond, and particularly at this difficult time.
“For our supporters to have raised so much for others, as we all try to stay safe, is a phenomenal gesture and I would like to say thank you on behalf of everyone at the club.”
Football
Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart waved goodbye to Burnley.
England remembered Michael Owen’s wonder goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup, 22 years to the day.
Real Madrid showed off Karim Benzema’s stunning back-heel assist at the weekend.
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice modelled the club’s 125th anniversary home kit.
Christian Eriksen showed off Inter Milan’s new kit.
Leeds produced their own ‘Gogglebox’ show and boxer Josh Warrington was the among the fans involved.
Who won the battle for the cupcake? Neymar or Mbappe?
Cricket
Chris Woakes reflected on England’s World Cup win over India from last year.
England batsman Jason Roy was loving life in the nets.
England and Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings was learning from the best.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal will never have any trouble with sunburn again!
Johanna is going to use Wimbledon’s strawberries in Konta’s Kitchen.
Boxing
Ricky Hatton wished Mike Tyson happy birthday.
Rugby League
The Wigan lads have stayed in good shape.
