Menu

Advertising

Chelsea fans raise £600,000 for charities – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

The money was for raised Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International following the completion of ticket holder refund process.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta applauds the fans. Blues fans have raised money for charity

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 30.

Goodwill

Chelsea fans have helped raise £600,000 for Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International following the completion of ticket holder refund process.

Chairman Bruce Buck told the Blues’ official website: “We are hugely grateful to our supporters for their incredible generosity and their continued support for all three charities.

“The work of Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International is of great importance to the Chelsea community and beyond, and particularly at this difficult time.

“For our supporters to have raised so much for others, as we all try to stay safe, is a phenomenal gesture and I would like to say thank you on behalf of everyone at the club.”

Advertising

Football

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart waved goodbye to Burnley.

England remembered Michael Owen’s wonder goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup, 22 years to the day.

Advertising

View this post on Instagram

A ⭐️ is born!

A post shared by England (@england) on

Real Madrid showed off Karim Benzema’s stunning back-heel assist at the weekend.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice modelled the club’s 125th anniversary home kit.

Christian Eriksen showed off Inter Milan’s new kit.

Leeds produced their own ‘Gogglebox’ show and boxer Josh Warrington was the among the fans involved.

Who won the battle for the cupcake? Neymar or Mbappe?

View this post on Instagram

The cupcake battle ??

A post shared by ene10ta Érre ?? ? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

Cricket

Chris Woakes reflected on England’s World Cup win over India from last year.

England batsman Jason Roy was loving life in the nets.

View this post on Instagram

Love being back at it.

A post shared by Jason Roy (@jasonroy20) on

England and Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings was learning from the best.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal will never have any trouble with sunburn again!

Johanna is going to use Wimbledon’s strawberries in Konta’s Kitchen.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton wished Mike Tyson happy birthday.

Rugby League

The Wigan lads have stayed in good shape.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News