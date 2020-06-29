What sports have restarted and when will the rest follow?

Administrators across the sporting world have been working to plot a course out of the coronavirus shutdown.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what sports fans can expect to see in the coming weeks and months.

Football

?? PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS ?? pic.twitter.com/nNO5YMNaDv — Premier League (@premierleague) June 25, 2020

Liverpool have already benefited from the Premier League restart on June 17 – now the race is on to complete the remaining matches and clarify the European and relegation places.

All games, as well as the conclusion of this year’s FA Cup, are set to continue behind closed doors and will be televised by Sky, BT, the BBC and Amazon, thanks to a new broadcast agreement.

The Sky Bet Championship also returned on June 20 but Leagues One and Two ended their season early, like Scottish football – although both divisions will hold the play-offs.

The Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon. The eight teams remaining in the competition will take part in a straight knockout tournament between August 12 and 23. The four remaining last-16 second leg matches, including Manchester City versus Real Madrid, will take place on August 7 and 8.

This season’s Europa League from the last eight onwards will take place across four venues in Germany between August 10 and 21.

Cricket

The Ageas Bowl is poised to host England in July (PA)

The West Indies successfully completed a three-day match this week and their delayed three-Test series is all set to go ahead behind closed doors next month.

The first Test will take place at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl on July 8, followed by two Tests at Old Trafford beginning on July 16 and July 24.

Detailed plans have been drawn up to create ‘bio-secure’ environments around each Test, with the venues identified as the safest for hosting because of their on-site hotels. Ireland are expected for three ODIs in July, while Pakistan remain confident their tour in August and September will go ahead, despite 10 team members recently testing positive for coronavirus.

County cricket was given the go-ahead to start on August 1 by the England and Wales Cricket Board and the 18 first-class counties will debate the structure of the domestic season at a meeting early next month.

Rugby union

The Gallagher Premiership is due to return in August. (Steven Paston/PA)

The Gallagher Premiership hopes to resume the 2019-20 season on August 15. There have been no matches played since March but clubs have now resumed training.

When Premiership action does resume, the competition will adopt the rule changes recommended by World Rugby to lower the risk of viral transmission.

The paused Six Nations is due to resume in October and conclude on the 31st, with the autumn internationals still slated for November.

Rugby league

The Betfred Super League will resume on August 2 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Super League will resume on August 2 with a triple-header of matches featuring Hull KR versus Toronto, St Helens facing Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield against Leeds Rhinos.

It is envisaged that, at least initially, games will be played at a small number of neutral grounds. Clubs have agreed to a reduced 22-round competition with a Grand Final in November.

Golf

We’re delighted to announce plans for the resumption of the 2020 European Tour season.#GolfForGood — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 28, 2020

The PGA Tour has resumed in the US but it has had its issues, with five players withdrawing from this week’s Travelers Championship over coronavirus concerns.

The European Tour has announced plans for a six-tournament ‘UK Swing’ behind closed doors, starting on July 22 with the British Masters and continuing through to the UK Championship at the end of August.

The US Open at Winged Foot is listed for September 17-20 but there are increased doubts over whether this year’s Ryder Cup should be postponed due to the prospect of having to be played behind closed doors.

Tennis

Domestic tennis has restarted ahead of a scheduled global resumption (John Walton/PA)

Jamie Murray helped organise an ongoing six-day tournament called ‘Schroders Battle of the Brits’ to fill the gap left by the suspension of both the ATP and WTA tours.

The Lawn Tennis Association will run a ‘British Tour’ of four events from July 3-26, while the ATP and the WTA have revised their respective calendars and intend to resume in August.

The US Open will go ahead behind closed doors at Flushing Meadows between August 31 and September 13 while the French Open has been pushed back a week, and is now scheduled to take place from September 27 to October 11.

However, the image of the sport was hit by the disastrous Adria Tour exhibition tournaments in Serbia and Croatia this month, which resulted in a number of players, including world number one Novak Djokovic, testing positive.

Formula One

The FIA has approved plans for the campaign to begin at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in Spielberg with successive races on July 5 and 12. Silverstone will host two and others will follow in Hungary, Belgium and Spain before the action heads for Italy in September.

All races are expected to be staged behind closed doors with a minimum number of team personnel at the circuit as part of plans to create as safe an environment as possible for all those taking part.

Cycling

?2020 UCI International Road Calendar | Update ?Men’s and Women’s races for the following classes: UCI ProSeries, Class 1, Class 2, UCI Nations’ Cup, Under-23, Junior categories, and criteriums. More info ? https://t.co/bCsP6HG1v2 pic.twitter.com/BT1OhNNFD7 — UCI (@UCI_cycling) May 19, 2020

A revised schedule for the UCI World Tour takes place from August 1, with 25 events planned. The Tour de France will take place with an altered route starting on August 29 and concluding on September 20, while the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana will overlap in October.

Snooker

The snooker season has resumed with behind-closed-doors tournaments in Milton Keynes. The sport’s governing body intends to stage a full series of qualifying matches prior to the rearranged World Championships, which will start – probably behind closed doors – at The Crucible on July 31.