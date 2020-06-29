Tennis stars miss Wimbledon and Dortmund tease kit – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 29.

Football

Kyle Walker reacted to Manchester City’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle.

Birthday goal for my guy yesterday! Hope you enjoyed it Kev. Safely through to Wembley for the semis ?? pic.twitter.com/0Tr7Djtcrf — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) June 29, 2020

While team-mate Aymeric Laporte was not being modest about his passing skills from the same game.

Raheem Sterling took a leaf out of Laporte’s book.

Juan Mata reminded Chris Smalling of a special Manchester United goal that they both played a part in.

Goalkeeper David De Gea celebrated his nine-year anniversary at Manchester United.

Forever grateful ❤️ https://t.co/Qa0RXTs7zc — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) June 29, 2020

Middlesbrough had some fun with a painful save from goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic.

Remember Alexis Sanchez? The on-loan Manchester United forward has featured in all of Inter Milan’s games since Serie A’s resumption.

His Inter team-mate Ashley Young, who also moved to San Siro from Old Trafford, lauded a big three points as they bid to keep alive their slim title hopes.

The togetherness and fighting spirit got us those 3 away points. FORZA INTER ?⚫️?? pic.twitter.com/hlNtTIewGL — Ashley Young (@youngy18) June 29, 2020

Cesc Fabregas looked back at a career landmark…

Hoy se cumplen 12 años de uno de los días más felices de toda mi VIDA. Inolvidable momento donde todos tocamos la cima. Gracias a todos los que día si y día también nos disteis fuerza para crear historia y empezar un camino que no pararía hasta… ❤️ @SeFutbol pic.twitter.com/5AInY2qWZS — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) June 29, 2020

…as he began yet another pre-season as a professional footballer.

Preseason number 18! Let’s go ??‍♂️? ⚽️? pic.twitter.com/ea7GnqlHCM — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) June 29, 2020

Borussia Dortmund gave a glimpse of their new kit.

Nike unveiled their new football.

Calling the fast, the free, the fearless. Football is back, and there’s a brand new ball rolling in your direction. Get ready to #playwithlove pic.twitter.com/h1N1RGb2IG — Nike Football (@nikefootball) June 29, 2020

And Tottenham striker Harry Kane was pleased with it.

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos revealed he is the subject of a documentary.

⚠️ I've been looking forward to telling you this news… and the day has finally come. 'The Legend of Sergio Ramos' is coming soon to @primevideosport. I hope you like it. ?#LaLeyendaSR — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 29, 2020

Tennis

Andy Murray was delighted to make his long-awaited return to action at the Battle of the Brits tournament.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was missing SW19 on what should have been the first day of the 2020 championships.

As was Billie Jean King, who won 16 titles at Wimbledon in singles and doubles, with her first coming in 1961.

I have been to #Wimbledon every year for almost six decades. Today would have been opening day of The Championships 2020. Like so many others, I am missing it terribly this year, and yet I know next year will be worth the wait. What is your favorite Wimbledon memory? pic.twitter.com/qLuXKgw6tH — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 29, 2020

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki was at one with nature.

Cricket

England all-rounder David Willey reflected wistfully on last week’s hot weather ahead of his return to training with Yorkshire.

The TikToks go on for David Warner and wife Candice.

Northamptonshire’s Alex Wakely showed his backing for Northampton in their League Two play-off final against Exeter on Monday night.

Good luck @ntfc at Wembley tonight! We are all behind you! #nofinertown Give is more reactions like this! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XdQALjVtl0 — Alex Wakely (@AlexWakely1) June 29, 2020

Formula One

Lando Norris was excited for the start of the delayed Formula One season this week.

Oh my godddd it’s race weeeeeeeek!!!! — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 29, 2020

World champion Lewis Hamilton was delighted with Mercedes’ livery for the upcoming campaign.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury kept it in the family on Monday morning.

Golf

Former world number one Dustin Johnson was happy to be back in the winner’s circle.