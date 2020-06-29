Advertising
Tennis stars miss Wimbledon and Dortmund tease kit – Monday’s sporting social
David De Gea looked back on nine years at Manchester United.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 29.
Football
Kyle Walker reacted to Manchester City’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle.
While team-mate Aymeric Laporte was not being modest about his passing skills from the same game.
Raheem Sterling took a leaf out of Laporte’s book.
Juan Mata reminded Chris Smalling of a special Manchester United goal that they both played a part in.
Goalkeeper David De Gea celebrated his nine-year anniversary at Manchester United.
Middlesbrough had some fun with a painful save from goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic.
Remember Alexis Sanchez? The on-loan Manchester United forward has featured in all of Inter Milan’s games since Serie A’s resumption.
His Inter team-mate Ashley Young, who also moved to San Siro from Old Trafford, lauded a big three points as they bid to keep alive their slim title hopes.
Cesc Fabregas looked back at a career landmark…
…as he began yet another pre-season as a professional footballer.
Borussia Dortmund gave a glimpse of their new kit.
Nike unveiled their new football.
And Tottenham striker Harry Kane was pleased with it.
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos revealed he is the subject of a documentary.
Tennis
Andy Murray was delighted to make his long-awaited return to action at the Battle of the Brits tournament.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was missing SW19 on what should have been the first day of the 2020 championships.
As was Billie Jean King, who won 16 titles at Wimbledon in singles and doubles, with her first coming in 1961.
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki was at one with nature.
Cricket
England all-rounder David Willey reflected wistfully on last week’s hot weather ahead of his return to training with Yorkshire.
The TikToks go on for David Warner and wife Candice.
Northamptonshire’s Alex Wakely showed his backing for Northampton in their League Two play-off final against Exeter on Monday night.
Formula One
Lando Norris was excited for the start of the delayed Formula One season this week.
World champion Lewis Hamilton was delighted with Mercedes’ livery for the upcoming campaign.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury kept it in the family on Monday morning.
Golf
Former world number one Dustin Johnson was happy to be back in the winner’s circle.
