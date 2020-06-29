Super League cancels 2020 Magic Weekend

Super League’s 2020 Magic Weekend at St James’ Park in Newcastle has been cancelled.

The annual event, in which an entire round of Super League fixtures are staged over a weekend at a single venue, had been scheduled for May 23-24, but was postponed in April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement on Super League’s official website read: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, and further to its postponement in April, Super League regrets to announce that Dacia Magic Weekend 2020 is cancelled.

“The good news is that we have agreed in principle that next year’s Dacia Magic Weekend will take place at St James’ Park, Newcastle on 29 and 30 May 2021.”

Super League said tickets purchased for this year will be valid for the 2021 event and if fans are unable to attend in 2021 they will be entitled to a refund.

Super League announced last week that the season will return with three fixtures on August 2, with Hull KR v Toronto Wolfpack, St Helens v Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield v Leeds to take place at a single behind-closed-doors venue.

On the following weekend (August 8-9), all clubs will be back in action in a full round of fixtures.

The revised season will have 15 rounds of matches followed by a top-four semi-final play-off, with the winners contesting the Grand Final towards the end of November.