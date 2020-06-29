Rain delays start of West Indies’ intra-squad match at Old Trafford

No play was possible on the opening morning of the second West Indies intra-squad match because of rain, which looked set to eat into the afternoon session at Old Trafford as well.

Intermittent showers following heavy overnight rain in the north west left big puddles on the covers and a damp outfield and there was no sign of the clear-up operation beginning in the brief breaks between downpours.

This four-day match represents the last opportunity for selection for the first Test against England, starting on Wednesday July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

WARM UP MATCH: Play unlikely today in the second warm up match of the Sandals Tour of England, due to rain ?? check out the weather report for Manchester, powered by Accuweather: https://t.co/r8ZAy6m4Bq #MenInMaroon #WIReady ?? pic.twitter.com/Zp7YHi1dPI — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 29, 2020

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich and fast bowlers Oshane Thomas and Keon Harding have been left out of the 11 v 11 contest.

The West Indies announced earlier on Monday that a Black Lives Matter logo will be displayed on their shirts in the series against England but, for this fixture, it is understood they will line up in the maroon and navy training kit they wore last week.