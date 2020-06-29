Advertising
Mauricio Pochettino’s son Maurizio reveals he has signed new Tottenham deal
The 19-year-old winger posted a picture on Instagram of him with a pen and what appears to be a contract.
Mauricio Pochettino’s son Maurizio has revealed he has signed a new contract with Tottenham.
The 19-year-old winger posted a picture on Instagram of him with a pen and what appears to be a contract, accompanied by his father, the former Spurs boss.
The image was posted alongside the message: “Looking forwards (sic) to the new season. #COYS”
The retained lists published by the Premier League last week showed that the player had been offered a new deal by Tottenham.
He joined their academy in 2017 and is yet to make a first-team appearance.
Mauricio Pochettino was relieved of his duties by the club last November after five years in charge, as Jose Mourinho came in to replace him.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.