Cam Newton makes New England Patriots switch

The New England Patriots have signed former MVP quarterback Cam Newton on a one-year deal, the NFL has announced.

Newton had been a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers at the end of last season.

The Patriots parted company with six-time Super Bowl-winner Tom Brady in March and had been expected to go into the new campaign with untested 23-year-old Jarrett Stidham as their quarterback.

SuperCam has landed in New England ? pic.twitter.com/XT8ONeGHNw — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 29, 2020

Newton was picked first overall in the 2011 draft by the Panthers and was named the league’s MVP as he led the team to the 2016 Super Bowl, where they were beaten by the Denver Broncos.

But injuries have hampered him since and he featured in just two games last season.

The 31-year-old posted on his Instagram story: “I’m as excited as I don’t know what right now!! All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow! I hope you’re ready! Let’s go Pats.”