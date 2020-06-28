Henry applauds Cantwell and Firmino dyes hair red – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 28.

Football

Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell received praise for his symbolic celebration from former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino gave a glimpse of his new hair colour.

Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric gave Firmino a run for his money with a no-look penalty.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding enjoyed Sheffield United’s choice of pre-match music.

Only right that when in Sheffield it’s Arctic Monkeys ? ? https://t.co/VimzGHcFCc — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) June 28, 2020

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire reflected on his FA Cup quarter-final winner.

Nothing better than scoring a last minute goal in front of the away fans….. I hope we get you guys back ASAP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qWIJao2asU — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 28, 2020

While his team-mate Marcus Rashford posted a throwback to his early days.

Breakfast club.Where friendships were made ♥️ pic.twitter.com/txD6w9VrQX — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 28, 2020

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly celebrated a landmark.

4 Years ago today I signed for @OfficialBHAFC been some good memories and looking forward to making many more? #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/PM2nB5p4uV — Aaron Connolly (@AaronConnolly_9) June 28, 2020

Former England striker Gary Lineker was back to the day job.

More questionable fashion from David Beckham…

Tennis

Wimbledon’s Instagram account was being wistful the day before the 2020 championships were scheduled to start.

Last year’s Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was trying to make up for the lack of grass-court action at the All England Club.

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was feeling the effects of turning 40.

A reason for feeling ? today. Thank you to everyone who was so lovely with their birthday wishes yesterday! ? pic.twitter.com/UxNSBQjd3r — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 28, 2020

Sir Geoffrey Boycott explained how he would have extended Pietersen’s England career.

If @KP24 had @MichaelVaughan as his captain all his career he would have played a lot longer and better with less strife for @englandcricket https://t.co/mb8kJ5iVBR — Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) June 28, 2020

England paceman Jofra Archer had an unhappy encounter in the nets.

Nothing more annoying than getting hit on the thigh ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) June 28, 2020

Stuart Broad was getting used to the ‘new normal’.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had a special friend with him!

Darts

Michael Smith revealed his impressive weight loss transformation.

Before lockdown was 5xl. Now into this 2xl. Aim is xl before worlds pic.twitter.com/bNAKDuhogQ — Michael Smith (@BullyBoy180) June 28, 2020

Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld rolled back the years.

Three-time BDO world champion John Lowe saw a gap in the market.

Designed and tested for use on darts and dart boards, playing and living with Covid is here for a while, protect yourself and others with my darts sanitiser. pic.twitter.com/ttxpAeFoQQ — John Lowe M.B.E. (@jloweprodart) June 28, 2020

Rugby League

Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker was not enjoying what he was seeing in the NRL.