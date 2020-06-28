Advertising
Henry applauds Cantwell and Firmino dyes hair red – Sunday’s sporting social
Last year’s champion Simona Halep was missing Wimbledon.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 28.
Football
Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell received praise for his symbolic celebration from former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino gave a glimpse of his new hair colour.
Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric gave Firmino a run for his money with a no-look penalty.
Arsenal defender Rob Holding enjoyed Sheffield United’s choice of pre-match music.
Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire reflected on his FA Cup quarter-final winner.
While his team-mate Marcus Rashford posted a throwback to his early days.
Brighton forward Aaron Connolly celebrated a landmark.
Former England striker Gary Lineker was back to the day job.
More questionable fashion from David Beckham…
Tennis
Wimbledon’s Instagram account was being wistful the day before the 2020 championships were scheduled to start.
Last year’s Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was trying to make up for the lack of grass-court action at the All England Club.
Cricket
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was feeling the effects of turning 40.
Sir Geoffrey Boycott explained how he would have extended Pietersen’s England career.
England paceman Jofra Archer had an unhappy encounter in the nets.
Stuart Broad was getting used to the ‘new normal’.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had a special friend with him!
Darts
Michael Smith revealed his impressive weight loss transformation.
Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld rolled back the years.
Three-time BDO world champion John Lowe saw a gap in the market.
Rugby League
Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker was not enjoying what he was seeing in the NRL.
