George Skivington named Gloucester’s new head coach

Gloucester have named George Skivington as their new head coach.

Skivington is set to leave his position as London Irish assistant to take charge at Kingsholm as a replacement for Johan Ackermann, who ended his three-year tenure in the post last month.

Ackermann has taken a role at Japanese Top League side NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes, and Gloucester are in the process of overhauling their leadership set-up, with David Humphreys set to step aside as the club’s director of rugby.

We’d like to introduce you to our new Head Coach… We’re sure you’ll join us in giving him a warm #glawsfamily welcome! ?#WelcomeGeorge pic.twitter.com/NA2pFNfKrw — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) June 27, 2020

Former Wasps, Leicester and London Irish lock Skivington said on Gloucester’s website: “I’ve been very impressed with everyone I’ve met at the club so far, and the vision they have for the club.

“What I particularly liked was how far-reaching the vision is, building from the academy, through the first team, and across the whole club. I can’t wait to play my part in it.

“When I was playing, Gloucester was one of a couple of clubs that you never fancied visiting. We want to bring that feeling back to Kingsholm.

“I’ve had a look at the playing squad, and there are some really great players in there. It doesn’t need rebuilding, but there are obviously one or two areas that need some work.

“When Gloucester has been successful it’s always been built on having a formidable pack.

This is the most exciting announcement of a head coach I’ve seen in rugby, foreword thinking. The type of man you build a club around. Very grateful I’ll get to play out my last years under him ? https://t.co/I9Y2vOxC3Q — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) June 27, 2020

“We need make sure we have a pack that has the kind of reputation that it used to have. When we do that, with the skill and pace of the backs we have at the club, we’re going to start getting the results we want again.”

The 37-year-old will officially start his new role on July 3 with the message that he was the club’s “clear first choice”.

Chief executive Lance Bradley said: “George has a great reputation within the game and is one of the new generation of highly talented young English coaches.

“He was our clear first choice among the many who applied for the position. He has signed a long-term contract and we look forward to working with him to deliver the vision we have for our club.”

Gloucester have also announced the appointment of Alex Brown as chief operating officer. With the club deciding not to replace Humphreys, Brown will assume more rugby related duties including recruitment.