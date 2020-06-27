Advertising
Cristiano Ronaldo’s flowery fashion and KP turns 40 – Saturday’s sporting social
Simona Halep also reflected fondly on the beginning of her 2019 Wimbledon journey.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 27.
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo showcased a new flowery style.
England international Toni Duggan was keeping sharp.
Former Bolton striker Kevin Davies cast his mind back to great FA Cup memories from his career.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen celebrated reaching 40 in style.
And West Indies great Chris Gayle welcomed Pietersen into the 40 club.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury responded to Dillian Whyte’s jibes in style.
Oleksandr Usyk continues to work hard ahead of his step up to the heavyweight division and his postponed fight with Dereck Chisora.
Formula One
Formula One’s return is a week away, but McLaren driver Lando Norris’ biggest battle this weekend is the British weather.
Nico Rosberg enjoyed Mercedes’ birthday wish – a reminder of his 2016 Formula One World Championship win.
Tennis
Simona Halep took her followers back 12 months to media day ahead of her Wimbledon success.
