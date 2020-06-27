Cristiano Ronaldo’s flowery fashion and KP turns 40 – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 27.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased a new flowery style.

Starting the weekend with a good vibe and a good style? pic.twitter.com/EXHMtk25UT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 27, 2020

England international Toni Duggan was keeping sharp.

Quick finishing session to end another good week with @TOMOWENS_UK ?⚽️? pic.twitter.com/xrj5jAsVOQ — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) June 27, 2020

Former Bolton striker Kevin Davies cast his mind back to great FA Cup memories from his career.

Advertising

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen celebrated reaching 40 in style.

Thanks for the lovely messages! Cheers to all of you! Today will be celebrated in #Lockdown style as well as we can! #DrinkVeryWell #1980 #40 ?? pic.twitter.com/JoEIYOWnt6 — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 27, 2020

Advertising

And West Indies great Chris Gayle welcomed Pietersen into the 40 club.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury responded to Dillian Whyte’s jibes in style.

@DillianWhyte in your dreams bum, listen ?wait like a good boy & I might think about giving you a pay day only if your nice?? Until then keep fighting 40 odd year olds in eddies garden mr big time.??? — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 27, 2020

Oleksandr Usyk continues to work hard ahead of his step up to the heavyweight division and his postponed fight with Dereck Chisora.

Formula One

Formula One’s return is a week away, but McLaren driver Lando Norris’ biggest battle this weekend is the British weather.

Love it when it’s so hot you have to have all your windows open, but then at midnight UK happens and it starts pouring down… carpets are a tad wet ?? — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 27, 2020

Nico Rosberg enjoyed Mercedes’ birthday wish – a reminder of his 2016 Formula One World Championship win.

Memories…? Thank you! — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) June 27, 2020

Tennis

Simona Halep took her followers back 12 months to media day ahead of her Wimbledon success.