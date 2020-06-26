Advertising
Picture of the day – June 26
Messi’s men eventually exited the tournament four days later.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi was in full flow as he attempted to drag his side into the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
On a day when anything other than a victory in St Petersburg was simply not an option, the mercurial Messi lit up Group D with a stunning opening goal.
Having run in behind the Nigerian defence, he controlled Ever Banega’s ball over the top on his left thigh, took it away from defender Kenneth Omeruo with a deft touch of his left boot and then thumped it past keeper Francis Uzoho with his right to give his side a 14th-minute lead.
However, a troubled Argentina, who had drawn with Iceland and been humbled 3-0 by eventual finalists Croatia in their opening two group games, needed a late intervention from defender Marcos Rojo to secure their place in the last 16 after Victor Moses had levelled with a second half-penalty.
They were just four minutes away from a first round exit when Rojo’s fine volley spared their blushes and broke Nigerian hearts as a 2-1 win proved enough to see them through.
The respite proved to be only temporary when their exit was sealed by a 4-3 defeat by France, who would go on to lift the trophy, in a thriller in Kazan four days later.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.