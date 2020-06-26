Liverpool celebrations continue and Steph Curry digs deep – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.

Football

Liverpool’s title celebrations went long into the night.

Reds defender Andy Robertson was not walking alone as he partied hard.

At the end of the storm, there’s a golden sky ❤️ #YNWA — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 26, 2020

Liverpool right-back and local lad Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on the achievement.

And Basketball star Steph Curry revealed he would help the England international with his fundraising efforts.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker paid tribute to Liverpool and vowed to help his side respond next season.

Last night hurt but full respect and congratulations to @LFC on winning the @premierleague title. It's a great feeling lifting that trophy and next year we will come back stronger and determined to win it back. — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) June 26, 2020

Tennis

Kyle Edmund, who did not get to bed until 2am, brought Liverpool shirts to his Battle of the Brits victory over Liam Broady.

Incredible moment last night for @LFC. The winning continued today on the court, with a little inspiration from the Reds #battleofthebrits #liverpoolfc #premierleaguechampions2020 pic.twitter.com/7Vv4FO6vis — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) June 26, 2020

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was not interested in the Reds’ title triumph.

Liverpool winning the PL couldn’t have come at a better time – when there’s no crowds & zero interest! ? ? — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 26, 2020

England batsman Sam Billings, a Manchester United fan, had a little dig at Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool best team in the country obviously, as much as it pains me congrats to them! Also huge achievement as they’ve now got the same tally of Premier League titles as Blackburn & Leicester…. ????? — Sam Billings (@sambillings) June 26, 2020

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, along with other high-profile Kiwis, did his bit to support a Unicef campaign.

Australia batsman David Warner was at it again on TikTok.

It’s happening again ?? send us through what dance is next ?? ⁦@CandyFalzon⁩ pic.twitter.com/SQ17jwVaZ1 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 26, 2020

Somerset seamer Jack Brooks was buzzing after Somerset’s return to training was announced.

Formula One

McLaren’s Lando Norris was looking ahead to Formula One’s return in Austria next week.

Snooker

Three-time world champion Mark Selby continued to raise funds for the NHS.