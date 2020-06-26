Menu

Liverpool celebrations continue and Steph Curry digs deep – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

The Reds’ first top-flight title since 1990 had people talking on social media.

Fans celebrated at Anfield

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.

Football

Liverpool’s title celebrations went long into the night.

Reds defender Andy Robertson was not walking alone as he partied hard.

Liverpool right-back and local lad Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on the achievement.

And Basketball star Steph Curry revealed he would help the England international with his fundraising efforts.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker paid tribute to Liverpool and vowed to help his side respond next season.

Tennis

Kyle Edmund, who did not get to bed until 2am, brought Liverpool shirts to his Battle of the Brits victory over Liam Broady.

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was not interested in the Reds’ title triumph.

England batsman Sam Billings, a Manchester United fan, had a little dig at Jurgen Klopp’s side.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, along with other high-profile Kiwis, did his bit to support a Unicef campaign.

Australia batsman David Warner was at it again on TikTok.

Somerset seamer Jack Brooks was buzzing after Somerset’s return to training was announced.

Formula One

McLaren’s Lando Norris was looking ahead to Formula One’s return in Austria next week.

Snooker

Three-time world champion Mark Selby continued to raise funds for the NHS.

UK & international sports

