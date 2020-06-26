England winger Jonny May signs new Gloucester contract

England winger Jonny May has signed a new long-term deal with Gloucester.

May returned to Gloucester from Leicester this year and previously scored 62 tries in 138 appearances for the Cherry and Whites between 2009 and 2017.

The 30-year-old was England’s joint leading tryscorer in the 2019 World Cup and has scored 29 tries in 59 internationals.

"There's nothing quite like playing at Kingsholm…" ?@J0nnyMay has penned an extended deal which will see his long-term future played out at 'Holm. ? ? — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) June 26, 2020

May said: “I’ve already really enjoyed being back in the Gloucester Rugby environment, and it’s great to be able to commit my future here.

“There’s nothing quite like playing at Kingsholm, and I can’t wait to run back out there, and hopefully enjoy it with supporters again soon.”

Gloucester chief executive Lance Bradley added: “There’s absolutely no doubt that Jonny is a world-class athlete, and that experience he has in elite-level environments will prove invaluable to us.

“Jonny will be a hugely important figure in our squad, both on and off the pitch, as we continue to develop the young wingers we have coming through.”

James Hanson has extended his stay at Kingsholm (David Davies/PA)

Hooker James Hanson, back-rower Lewis Ludlow and lock Alex Craig have also singed new deals at Kingsholm.

The Cherry and Whites confirmed that Tom Marshall, Franco Mostert and Franco Marais will be leaving the club for a new challenge in Japan.

Callum Braley, Owen Williams, Ruan Dreyer, Aaron Hinkley and Simon Linsell are also leaving the club.