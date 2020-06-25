Meninga reportedly confirms talks are under way for Kangaroos-All Blacks game

Australia rugby league coach Mal Meninga has reportedly confirmed that negotiations are under way for the Kangaroos to play New Zealand’s rugby union team in a 14-a-side hybrid game later this year.

The Courier Mail in Brisbane reports that the clash is scheduled to take place on December 5.

In an interview with the paper, Meninga said the event would “take the Kangaroos to the world”.

“We are in serious negotiations,” he said.

“There will be global recognition. We are still in talks but obviously news of this has got out. I’m keen to make this happen. We want to play the All Blacks, hopefully we can get the concept off the ground.

“The best from our game versus the best from the New Zealand game… let’s do it.”

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson was quoted by TV New Zealand on Thursday as saying negotiations for the fixture were indeed under way.

“We’ve had the option put to us of this hybrid game with the Kangaroos and it’s one of many different scenarios in a unique year like this that we are considering with being innovative and having a focus on trying to consider revenue-generating ideas at this time given the financial climate that we’re in,” Robinson said, according to TVNZ.

The All Blacks are expected to play the Wallabies in a four-Test series this year, with the first match planned for October.