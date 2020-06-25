Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Kalidou Koulibaly looks set to join Manchester City in the next transfer window following reports Liverpool have dropped out of the running to secure the right-footed defender from Napoli. According to the Daily Express, the Reds are instead looking for a left-footed player that can fit in at either centre-back or left-back, leaving City as the lone front-runner for the 29-year-old’s signature.

The Sun says Fred has engaged in talks with Manchester United over a new long-term deal. Though the 27-year-old initially struggled to adapt to the Premier League, his recent turnaround in form has not gone unnoticed by club bosses, with both parties believed to be eager to agree a lengthy stay at Old Trafford.

Tanguy Ndombele is reported to be on his way out of Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Despite Jose Mourinho’s recent insistence that there was no rift between himself and Tanguy Ndombele, there are further reports that the midfielder believes he has played his last game for Spurs. Citing ESPN, the Daily Mirror says the 23-year-old is ready to leave the club this summer following a reported row with Mourinho at training on Monday.

Arsenal are believed to have approached Sporting Lisbon about a deal for 17-year-old Joelson Fernandes. The Daily Star, citing a report in Portuguese publication O Jogo, says the Gunners have joined Barcelona and RB Leipzig in pursuit of the youngster – though Lisbon are determined to lock him down long term.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Juventus have joined Barcelona and Inter Milan in the chase for the Arsenal forward, according to Le10 Sport.

Sunderland’s Bali Mumba looks set to join Norwich (Graham Stuart/PA)

Bali Mumba: Sky Sports reports Norwich are set to sign the 18-year-old midfielder from Sunderland.

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of the Spanish midfielder with the 29-year-old ending negotiations with current club Bayern Munich, Bild reports.