Andy Murray reaches semi-finals in Roehampton

Andy Murray came through in straight sets against James Ward to go reach the semi-finals at the Battle of the Brits in Roehampton.

The Scotsman was playing his third match of the week, having not played since November due to a bruised bone.

The three-time Grand Slam winner battled hard to take the first set, and then fought down from a break down in the second to take the match 6-3 7-5.

After losing his second match in three sets to Kyle Edmund, the 33-year-old needed a win to progress in the tournament, and he managed to come through in straights sets.

Murray said: “It’s been tough, it’s been unbelievably hot conditions in here.

“I know it’s not the worst situation to be in but usually if you’re playing a match you’ll find a cold space to go to and build up to the match and dropping your body temperature.

“But here there’s no air conditioning allowed, it’s pretty hot everywhere and it’s quite draining.

“I’ve been feeling it a little bit and obviously I’ve played three matches, the last two were a pretty high level, it’s been tough but I did quite well.”

Earlier on in the day British number one Dan Evans took a solid victory 6-3 6-3 over Cameron Norrie to secure his place in the semi-finals.