Alexander-Arnold raffles his boots and Bolt gets on a bike – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 25.

Football

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed details of a raffle to win the Black Lives Matter boots he wore in the Merseyside derby. Proceeds will go to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Raising money for the Nelson Mandela Foundation by putting my Black Lives Matter boots from the Merseyside derby up for a raffle. £1 a ticket for a chance to win – https://t.co/PeU5fByuss #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/gnfbFAACV2 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) June 25, 2020

Pablo Zabaleta reflected on his time at West Ham after his departure was announced.

After three great years I’II be leaving @WestHam at the end of this month. Thanks for the memories and the fans for their support. I wish this great club all the best in the future! ⚒ ? pic.twitter.com/9kZnbwcMHG — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) June 25, 2020

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy approved of David Silva’s headwear.

Love the hat bro ? — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) June 25, 2020

A successful week for Everton defender Michael Keane.

Back to back clean sheets and a good win on the road ???Great feeling to score the goal & top off a special few days for myself! ?? pic.twitter.com/AKz5wPSbIt — Michael Keane (@michaelkeane04) June 25, 2020

Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent his congratulations to his Toffees team-mate.

Anyone had a better week than @michaelkeane04? Clean sheets, a winner and becoming a dad? Congrats bro???? pic.twitter.com/v3DsDbSVfz — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) June 25, 2020

Harry Maguire reacted to Juan Mata’s milestone appearance for Manchester United against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

? — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 25, 2020

Former England and Arsenal defender Tony Adams made a long-awaited return to the golf course.

Cricket

Stuart Broad made fun of fellow England seamer Chris Woakes’ facial reaction while taking a coronavirus test at the Ageas Bowl.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen continued his new love of cycling.

I’m zwifting now. On a 73.5km ride. Come join?! pic.twitter.com/ErGocDFbDm — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 25, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was in the ring with his dad John.

While Tommy Fury showed off his speed.

Tennis

Kyle Edmund is enjoying the return of competitive tennis.

Heather Watson disobeyed orders at the All England Club!

Laura Robson struggled with the heat.

Me sat outside pretending that I’m enjoying this heat pic.twitter.com/shdGYA0Zfz — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) June 25, 2020

Daniil Medvedev made Forbes’ list of the 40 most successful Russian stars under the age of 40.

Golf

Ernie Els enjoyed watching his own swing in slow motion.

Athletics

Usain Bolt – a man used to winning – donned a yellow jersey for his bike ride.