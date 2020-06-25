Advertising
Alexander-Arnold raffles his boots and Bolt gets on a bike – Thursday’s sporting social
The Liverpool defender is raising money for the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 25.
Football
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed details of a raffle to win the Black Lives Matter boots he wore in the Merseyside derby. Proceeds will go to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
Pablo Zabaleta reflected on his time at West Ham after his departure was announced.
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy approved of David Silva’s headwear.
A successful week for Everton defender Michael Keane.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent his congratulations to his Toffees team-mate.
Harry Maguire reacted to Juan Mata’s milestone appearance for Manchester United against Sheffield United on Tuesday.
Former England and Arsenal defender Tony Adams made a long-awaited return to the golf course.
Cricket
Stuart Broad made fun of fellow England seamer Chris Woakes’ facial reaction while taking a coronavirus test at the Ageas Bowl.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen continued his new love of cycling.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was in the ring with his dad John.
While Tommy Fury showed off his speed.
Tennis
Kyle Edmund is enjoying the return of competitive tennis.
Heather Watson disobeyed orders at the All England Club!
Laura Robson struggled with the heat.
Daniil Medvedev made Forbes’ list of the 40 most successful Russian stars under the age of 40.
Golf
Ernie Els enjoyed watching his own swing in slow motion.
Athletics
Usain Bolt – a man used to winning – donned a yellow jersey for his bike ride.
