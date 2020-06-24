You’re a Tiger, Harry: Leicester swoop for Harry Potter and Blake Enever

Leicester will be hoping for some magic displays at Welford Road after recruiting Blake Enever and Harry Potter from Super Rugby.

Lock Enever, 28, represented his country twice in 2017, making his Test debut against England at Twickenham, and arrives from Brumbies.

But it was the signing of 22-year-old England-born Potter, who was previously with Melbourne Rebels, that caused the biggest stir on social media.

???'?? ? ?????, ?????! ✍️ English-qualified, versatile back Harry Potter will join Leicester Tigers from Super Rugby side the Melbourne Rebels. ℹ️ https://t.co/b9eIFqmG2C pic.twitter.com/yFpabrC79f — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 24, 2020

The versatile back, who moved to Australia as a child, shares his name with a certain fictional wizard and it led to some fun and games on social media – with his new club heavily involved.

“You’re a Tiger, Harry!” Leicester tweeted on Wednesday.

The Tigers also posted a video of the original Harry Potter wearing the sorting hat, editing an audio clip of their own name over that of Gryffindor.

Fans and social media users reacted to the signing with puns from the franchise.

“Let’s hope he’ll be Slytherin over the try line regularly,” one wrote, while another added “Commentator: he does love to run *pause* diagon-ally”.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy backed his signings to enchant Tigers fans.

Our favourites, so far: ▪️ "Not Rowling away…" ▪️ "I hope Tigers did some proper scouting and didn't just find him under the stairs…" ▪️ "Not another cross-code recruit! I really hate quidditch…" ▪️ "Hope he'll be Slytherin over the try line…" pic.twitter.com/8db8YtCbxW — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 24, 2020

“Blake is a strong addition to the club ahead of the new season and brings with him a wealth of experience from Super Rugby,” he said.

“He’s a big, physical and hard-working player, which is what we want in our pack, and someone our fans should be thrilled to see joining the club.

“Harry is a very talented young man who we are extremely excited about adding to our group here in Leicester.

?????? ?????? ??! ✍️ Australia international Blake Enever is on his way to the club after agreeing a move to Leicester Tigers from Super Rugby side the ACT Brumbies. ℹ️ https://t.co/7pWJ7j91Bj pic.twitter.com/Ia7hbZ8Mug — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 24, 2020

“At only 22, he has a promising future ahead of him in the game and we are confident he will only continue to improve in our environment, while adding to our club.”

Enever added: “Coming over to the UK and being a part of Premiership rugby while representing a club of Leicester’s standing is an exciting prospect.”

Leicester were 11th in the Gallagher Premiership table when the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.