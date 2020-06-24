Sergio Aguer-oh no and KP on the sauce – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 23.

Football

Sergio Aguero shared an update on his injury.

Todo salió bien y pronto comenzaré con la recuperación. Muchas gracias al Dr. Cugat y a su equipo y a todos por tanto apoyo//Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team – and to all of you for your support ?? pic.twitter.com/Frm07cN3WF — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 24, 2020

Harry Kane was still smiling about Tuesday night.

Gary Lineker was among those wishing Lionel Messi a happy birthday.

Neymar was working hard.

Glenn Murray has enjoyed the way Brighton have restarted their campaign.

When your team has picked up 4 pts from 2 tough fixtures after the restart #BHAFC ⚪️??? pic.twitter.com/60twy9xe6m — Glenn Murray (@GM_83) June 24, 2020

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had a heavy night…

Oh no! The morning after the night before. ????????? pic.twitter.com/JbRVUEEchR — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 24, 2020

… which prompted former Manchester United defender Gary Neville to also enjoy a good whine.

It’s a crime you’ve left some of that! https://t.co/ne7PqILNMj — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 24, 2020

The England and Wales Cricket Board launched a new competition for under-16s to design their own ODI shirt.

For children aged 16 and under in England and Wales have a go designing your own England shirt! The winning design will then be printed by New Balance for the winner ? Terms and conditions apply. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 24, 2020

County cricketers are returning to work, with Durham’s Chris Rushworth taking the necessary precautions at Chester-le-Street.

Nice to be back @DurhamCricket today. Slightly different to what were used to, but never the less, duke in hand and some good old fashioned graft!! What a day for it!! Thank you @from_terraces for my face mask, which is an essential gym accessory these days! #GetTheGameOn pic.twitter.com/kBKkvPSi2R — Chris Rushworth (@ChrisRush22) June 24, 2020

Tennis

Stan Wawrinka reflected fondly on being taught to ride a horse by his daughter.

Always living my best life … ????‍♂️ https://t.co/aalEYvBWve — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) June 24, 2020

Formula One

McLaren driver Lando Norris continued to get excited as the Forumla One season draws closer.