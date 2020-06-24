Menu

Sergio Aguer-oh no and KP on the sauce – Wednesday’s sporting social

The Manchester City striker shared a picture of himself recovering from surgery while Kevin Pietersen’s woe was self-inflicted.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 23.

Football

Sergio Aguero shared an update on his injury.

Harry Kane was still smiling about Tuesday night.

3 points, Clean Sheet, Goal. ?⚽️

Gary Lineker was among those wishing Lionel Messi a happy birthday.

Neymar was working hard.

Do it ???

Glenn Murray has enjoyed the way Brighton have restarted their campaign.

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had a heavy night…

… which prompted former Manchester United defender Gary Neville to also enjoy a good whine.

The England and Wales Cricket Board launched a new competition for under-16s to design their own ODI shirt.

County cricketers are returning to work, with Durham’s Chris Rushworth taking the necessary precautions at Chester-le-Street.

Tennis

Stan Wawrinka reflected fondly on being taught to ride a horse by his daughter.

Formula One

McLaren driver Lando Norris continued to get excited as the Forumla One season draws closer.

UK & international sports

