Picture of the day – June 24

Gareth Southgate celebrated England’s biggest ever World Cup win as his men thrashed Panama 6-1 to secure progress to the last 16 at Russia 2018.

Skipper Harry Kane was the star of the Group G clash in Nizhny Novgorod, notching a hat-trick.

England were 5-0 up by half-time, with Kane and John Stones netting a brace each and Jesse Lingard also getting on the scoresheet.

Kane then completed his treble just after the hour mark, before a 78th-minute reply from Felipe Baloy – Panama’s first goal at a World Cup finals.

England would ultimately go on to finish fourth at the tournament following defeats in the semi-finals to Croatia and third-place play-off to Belgium.

Kane claimed the Golden Boot, ending up with a total of six goals.