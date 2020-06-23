Menu

Roc Nation sign Rashford and Fury’s back in the ring – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero also gave an update on his injury.

Marcus Rashford and Tyson Fury

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 23.

Football

He has been one of the leading names for change during the recent weeks and months and now, change has arrived for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

He has signed with Jay-Z’s management company Roc Nation, which looks after numerous American stars such as Kyrie Irving and Alicia Keys.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero gave an update on the injury he sustained against Burnley on Monday night.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina was following safety guidelines.

Former England and Arsenal defender Tony Adams did his bit for charity by joining in on Matt Lucas’ ‘Baked Potato’ song alongside former team-mates Lee Dixon, Steve Bould and Nigel Winterburn.

David Beckham wished former Real Madrid team-mate Zinedine Zidane a happy birthday.

Pundit Chris Kamara reacted to his face swap on Lorraine.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was back in the ring.

Rugby Union

Referee Nigel Owens passed his time farming.

Tennis

Eugenie Bouchard was delighted to be back doing her day job.

Kyle Edmund was prepared for the Battle of the Brits tournament.

World number 13 Madison Keys spent her day raising money for healthcare workers

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki enjoyed some family time.

There is no Wimbledon this year, but the cakes keep on coming…

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is looking forward to get back on court.

Cricket

James Anderson continued his preparations for this summer’s Tests by bowling at England and Lancashire team-mate Keaton Jennings.

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was back in the swing of things.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was all set for a big week in his household.

UK & international sports

