Roc Nation sign Rashford and Fury’s back in the ring – Tuesday’s sporting social

Football

He has been one of the leading names for change during the recent weeks and months and now, change has arrived for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

He has signed with Jay-Z’s management company Roc Nation, which looks after numerous American stars such as Kyrie Irving and Alicia Keys.

A game changer on the field. A global inspiration off of it. Welcome, @MarcusRashford! #RocFam pic.twitter.com/pVvbe2OFKv — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) June 23, 2020

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero gave an update on the injury he sustained against Burnley on Monday night.

The scans I did this morning have confirmed that I have damaged my left knee. It’s a pity but I’m in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for all your messages! — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 23, 2020

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina was following safety guidelines.

Former England and Arsenal defender Tony Adams did his bit for charity by joining in on Matt Lucas’ ‘Baked Potato’ song alongside former team-mates Lee Dixon, Steve Bould and Nigel Winterburn.

David Beckham wished former Real Madrid team-mate Zinedine Zidane a happy birthday.

Pundit Chris Kamara reacted to his face swap on Lorraine.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was back in the ring.

Rugby Union

Referee Nigel Owens passed his time farming.

Hope it’s stays nice now for few days to get the haylage done. How we looking mr weatherman @DerekTheWeather ? pic.twitter.com/J0uRBNU2LJ — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) June 23, 2020

Tennis

Eugenie Bouchard was delighted to be back doing her day job.

Kyle Edmund was prepared for the Battle of the Brits tournament.

Prep done and ready for Battle of the Brits ?? @BattleofTheBrit ?: Clive Brunskill pic.twitter.com/SfF6JfZYdo — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) June 23, 2020

World number 13 Madison Keys spent her day raising money for healthcare workers

Team Kindness ? So excited to be back in one of my favorite places with my friends again! This week we are competing to help raise money for the frontline healthcare workers at the Medical University of South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/TqQprPx5Ss — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) June 23, 2020

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki enjoyed some family time.

There is no Wimbledon this year, but the cakes keep on coming…

Perfectly served ? A few delicious submissions for #WimbledonRecreated – keep sending them in! pic.twitter.com/BA25EliK01 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 23, 2020

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is looking forward to get back on court.

So happy to be back in Charleston! #TeamPeace ✌? Let’s go girls;)) pic.twitter.com/G7QpcBZOGX — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) June 23, 2020

Cricket

James Anderson continued his preparations for this summer’s Tests by bowling at England and Lancashire team-mate Keaton Jennings.

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was back in the swing of things.

Loved every minute of it. Great to be back ? https://t.co/LhXRa4xPV7 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) June 23, 2020

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was all set for a big week in his household.