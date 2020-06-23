Picture of the day – June 23

Mark Cavendish won a sprint finish to claim his first National Road Race Championship in Glasgow.

The Manx rider overtook David Millar on the home straight and held off the challenge of Ian Stannard, who recovered from a puncture in the penultimate lap to claim silver.

Both riders tried to move away from Cavendish on the last climb – just off George Square in the city centre – and Scotsman Millar led coming into the final stages in Glasgow Green.

But Cavendish hung in close enough to unleash his unrivalled sprinting ability in the home straight as he overtook Millar and moved away from Stannard, who recovered from a puncture in the penultimate lap to finish second, about eight lengths behind.

Cavendish admitted he had not expected to win the race, having entered to use it as part of his build-up preparations for the Tour de France and to learn the track ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He would not make it to that competition though after crashing out of the 2014 Tour de France and injuring his shoulder.