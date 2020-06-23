Harry Kane says he is near to peak fitness after marking landmark game with goal

Tottenham striker Harry Kane said he feels close to peak fitness after marking his 200th Premier League appearance with a goal in the 2-0 win over West Ham.

The England skipper scored for the first time since his long injury lay-off, taking on a pass from Son Heung-min before coolly converting in the 82nd minute.

“I think as a striker it’s what you want to do, score goals and help win the game. I’m happy to get on the scoresheet today. It was nice to finish it off at the end,” he told Sky Sports.

“When you’ve been out for over six months, it’s about getting that feeling back on the pitch. You can train all you want but being on the pitch is different.

“I know I’m in good shape. I’ve been working very hard all through my rehab and the lockdown and the warm-up games leading to the first Premier League game.

“I feel as fit as I’ve probably ever done before, it’s been a good chance to rest and recover and work on a few things I haven’t been able to over the years. I’m feeling in good shape.

“Scoring is one of the best feelings in the world, and it’s been a while since I’ve done it, so it’s great to do that.”

Advertising

Kane’s goal was his 137th in the top flight and he is already targeting the 200 mark.

Waited a long time for that! Perfect night to win and get back on the scoresheet. #COYS pic.twitter.com/TApxDf2vpL — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 23, 2020

“It’s good but it can always be better,” he said of his tally.

“It’s 200 games, it goes so quick. I’ve been playing first-team football now for five, six years and the years just fly by.

Advertising

“I’ve got to make the most of it, I’ve got to keep in as good shape as possible. I’m still on 26 so I’ve got still got plenty of years to go so hopefully I can get to that 200 mark sooner rather than later and see where we go from there.

“When you’ve been out for over six months, it’s just getting that feeling back on the pitch.

“You can train as much as you want but being back out here is totally different. I had a few (chances), probably should have scored definitely one other. But it was nice to put that one away.”

Jose Mourinho was pleased to see Kane back among the goals (Kirsty Wigglesworth/NMC Pool

Mourinho was delighted for his star striker and praised Kane’s professionalism during the coronavirus shutdown.

“I am happy for him,” Mourinho added. “Again he worked a lot and I am happy for him being again better headlines and a better feeling for him.

“He worked phenomenal in this period, in lockdown at home and to get into conditions to help the team, which he is doing. I am happy with lots of things, first of all the result and then the clean sheet.”

David Moyes was furious that Tottenham’s opening goal was allowed to stand after the ball appeared to brush Davinson Sanchez’s arm before Tomas Soucek put through his own net.

West Ham were beaten again (Neil Hall/NMC Pool)

“I’ve only just seen it and I can’t believe they have ruled that as a goal after the rules where any handball which leads to a goal is disallowed,” the Hammers manager said.

“We had a great goal scored against Sheffield United in the last minute for something and they have not ruled this one out?

“Who is on VAR tonight? Do we know who he was. They need subbed I know that. Not very good.”

On the performance, Moyes added: “I thought the team worked really, really hard with the shape we wanted to play from.

“We had some chances. There was a lot of good things to take from the game and I thought the players put in a tremendous amount of effort, but ultimately it is the points we need. We need the effort, but the points to go with it.”