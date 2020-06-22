Van Dijk glad to be back as PSG stars make a return – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 22.

Football

Virgil Van Dijk was delighted to be back on the pitch as Liverpool edged closer to their first league title in 30 years.

Great feeling being out there again, looking forward to our last 8 games! ? pic.twitter.com/iZYz7kj8SA — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 22, 2020

While Everton’s Yannick Bolasie – currently on loan with Sporting Lisbon – was happy to wind up Liverpool fans.

Love the Derby day banter but if your gonna @ me from an account made this year your VOID #GloryHunters ?? — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) June 22, 2020

Sheffield United’s Kieron Freeman shared an emotional message after his Premier League bow.

Advertising

Paris St Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were back at the club’s training ground with their team-mates.

Advertising

Inter Milan’s Ashley Young was reflecting on a Serie A victory.

Good start to the season resumption ???⚫️ FORZA INTER pic.twitter.com/Ew9HAeqxy5 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) June 22, 2020

Brighton and Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy was feeling nostalgic.

Still one of the best feelings in my career what a night ? https://t.co/OwTF5Mvcn0 — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) June 22, 2020

Jamie Redknapp enjoyed a day on the golf course with Kent cricketer Zak Crawley.

Ajax chief executive Edwin Van Der Sar was pleased with his business after the Amsterdam giants signed Maarten Stekelenburg.

Golf

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston wants a new sport at the Olympics.

Tyrrell Hatton reflected on his strong performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished in a share of third place on Sunday.

Ian Poulter had a less successful week at the tournament.

Good week at @RBC_Heritage simply gutted to have had 4 three putts at the weekend. That just shouldn’t happen. Onwards and upwards. Keep grinding, game is close. pic.twitter.com/QO7JcwNXIu — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 22, 2020

Rugby union

Two-time World Cup winner Dan Carter had an inspirational message.

Words to live by pic.twitter.com/8WjYqkXsJz — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) June 22, 2020

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was in planning mode.

Both Jess’s and my 40th birthdays this week…wonder what we can do or where we can go to celebrate…? Corner of Kitchen & Living Room Street might get a go! — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 22, 2020

Tennis

British number six Liam Broady is ready to return to action.