Van Dijk glad to be back as PSG stars make a return – Monday’s sporting social
Virgil Van Dijk was pleased to be back in Premier League action, while Paris St Germain star Neymar returned to the club’s training ground.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 22.
Football
Virgil Van Dijk was delighted to be back on the pitch as Liverpool edged closer to their first league title in 30 years.
While Everton’s Yannick Bolasie – currently on loan with Sporting Lisbon – was happy to wind up Liverpool fans.
Sheffield United’s Kieron Freeman shared an emotional message after his Premier League bow.
Paris St Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were back at the club’s training ground with their team-mates.
Inter Milan’s Ashley Young was reflecting on a Serie A victory.
Brighton and Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy was feeling nostalgic.
Jamie Redknapp enjoyed a day on the golf course with Kent cricketer Zak Crawley.
Ajax chief executive Edwin Van Der Sar was pleased with his business after the Amsterdam giants signed Maarten Stekelenburg.
Golf
Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston wants a new sport at the Olympics.
Tyrrell Hatton reflected on his strong performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished in a share of third place on Sunday.
Ian Poulter had a less successful week at the tournament.
Rugby union
Two-time World Cup winner Dan Carter had an inspirational message.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen was in planning mode.
Tennis
British number six Liam Broady is ready to return to action.
