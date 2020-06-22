Menu

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

Frankie Dettori secured a double at Royal Ascot.

Tom Davies

The Premier League returned and champions-elect Liverpool struggling for rhythm as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

Chelsea came from behind at Aston Villa to consolidate their place in the Champions League places with a 2-1 win.

At the other end of the table, Brighton did their survival hopes a world of good with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Frankie Dettori secured a double on the final day at Royal Ascot with victory aboard Alpine Star in the Coronation Stakes and Palace Pier in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

And American Webb Simpson won the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage event with a tournament record score of 22-under 262.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Everton v Liverpool – Premier League – Goodison Park
Players and officials observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the coronavirus before the Merseyside derby (Jon Super/NMC Pool)
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal – Premier League – Amex Stadium
Neal Maupay scores the late winner for Brighton against Arsenal (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool)

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Luka Milivojevic scores a superb free-kick for Crystal Palace at Bournemouth (Ian Walton/NMC Pool)
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – London Stadium
Pedro Neto wraps up Wolves’ win at West Ham (Ben Stansall/NMC Pool
Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Kortney Hause (centre background partially obscured) opens the scoring for Aston Villa against Chelsea (Molly Darlington/NMC Pool)
Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Christian Pulisic (left) levels for Chelsea against Aston Villa (Molly Darlington/NMC Pool)

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Olivier Giroud fires home Chelsea’s winner against Aston Villa (Molly Darlington/NMC Pool)
Newcastle United v Sheffield United – Premier League – St James’ Park
Sheffield United’s John Egan walks off dejected after being sent off against Newcastle (Laurence Griffiths/NMC Pool)
Newcastle United v Sheffield United – Premier League – St James’ Park
Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates after scoring Newcastle’s opener against Sheffield United (Michael Regan/NMC Pool)
Newcastle United v Sheffield United – Premier League – St James’ Park
Matt Ritchie puts Newcastle two ahead against Sheffield United (Michael Regan/NMC Pool)
Newcastle United v Sheffield United – Premier League – St James’ Park
Joelinton wraps up victory for Newcastle against Sheffield United (Michael Regan/NMC Pool)
Royal Ascot – Day Five
Alpine Star and Frankie Dettori win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot (Megan Ridgwell/PA)
Royal Ascot – Day Five
Frankie Dettori leaps from Palace Pier after completing a double in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot (Alan Crowhurst/PA)
RBC Heritage Golf
Webb Simpson holds the championship trophy after winning the RBC Heritage golf tournament(Gerry Broome/AP)
UK & international sports

