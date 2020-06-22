The Premier League returned and champions-elect Liverpool struggling for rhythm as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

Chelsea came from behind at Aston Villa to consolidate their place in the Champions League places with a 2-1 win.

At the other end of the table, Brighton did their survival hopes a world of good with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Frankie Dettori secured a double on the final day at Royal Ascot with victory aboard Alpine Star in the Coronation Stakes and Palace Pier in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

And American Webb Simpson won the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage event with a tournament record score of 22-under 262.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Players and officials observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the coronavirus before the Merseyside derby (Jon Super/NMC Pool)

Neal Maupay scores the late winner for Brighton against Arsenal (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool)

Advertising

Luka Milivojevic scores a superb free-kick for Crystal Palace at Bournemouth (Ian Walton/NMC Pool)

Pedro Neto wraps up Wolves’ win at West Ham (Ben Stansall/NMC Pool

Kortney Hause (centre background partially obscured) opens the scoring for Aston Villa against Chelsea (Molly Darlington/NMC Pool)

Christian Pulisic (left) levels for Chelsea against Aston Villa (Molly Darlington/NMC Pool)

Advertising

Olivier Giroud fires home Chelsea’s winner against Aston Villa (Molly Darlington/NMC Pool)

Sheffield United’s John Egan walks off dejected after being sent off against Newcastle (Laurence Griffiths/NMC Pool)

Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates after scoring Newcastle’s opener against Sheffield United (Michael Regan/NMC Pool)

Matt Ritchie puts Newcastle two ahead against Sheffield United (Michael Regan/NMC Pool)

Joelinton wraps up victory for Newcastle against Sheffield United (Michael Regan/NMC Pool)

Alpine Star and Frankie Dettori win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot (Megan Ridgwell/PA)

Frankie Dettori leaps from Palace Pier after completing a double in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot (Alan Crowhurst/PA)