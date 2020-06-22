Super League clubs agree significant TV revenue cut due to coronavirus crisis

Super League clubs have agreed a significant cut in TV revenue following the disruption to the 2020 season caused by coronavirus.

The 12 clubs are understood to be each taking around a £280,000 hit from Sky Sports after a deal was agreed with Super League, RFL and the broadcaster.

Rugby league has been suspended since early March when the country went into lockdown because of the pandemic, but while other sports are beginning to return to action, Super League is not due to start until mid-August.

UPDATE | Betfred Super League, The RFL and Sky Sports have reached agreement over clubs’ 2020 TV revenues READ ? https://t.co/kplWMDqMju pic.twitter.com/WBkop59HsW — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) June 22, 2020

Super League chairman Robert Elstone said: “Rugby League’s 25-year relationship with Sky Sports has been built on a genuine partnership that has never been more evident than during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement which acknowledges the disruption to Sky Sports’ Super League schedules but gives our clubs greater financial certainty moving forward in these challenging times.

“Our resilience will continue to be tested – but we are grateful to Sky for their ongoing support.”