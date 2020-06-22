Picture of the day – June 22

Rory McIlroy roared to his first, and to date only, US Open success in 2011 at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda.

The Northern Irishman broke record upon record to lift the trophy, topping the leaderboard by eight shots from Jason Day.

McIlroy ended on 16 under, the lowest total under par in US Open history at the time, while also claiming the lowest total 72-hole score of 268.

He carded under par rounds across the entire weekend to claim his maiden major championship.

World number one McIlroy has since gone on to win two PGA Championships and the Open and is back in action following the enforced break during the coronavirus pandemic.