Advertising
The sporting world celebrates Father’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social
Newcastle also celebrated a winning return to their season.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 21.
Father’s Day
Lots of sports stars took to social media to mark Father’s Day, including golfer Lee Westwood…
England cricket star Danni Wyatt…
And heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
Advertising
Steph Houghton thanks her dad for getting her involved in football.
George North celebrated his first Father’s Day
Advertising
Former Leicester and Cardiff Blues winger Blaine Scully also experienced it for the first time.
England World Cup winner Ben Cohen joined his three daughters.
Football
Isaac Hayden hopes Newcastle can build on their impressive return.
Tennis
Meanwhile, British tennis players were excited to get on court
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.