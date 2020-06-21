Menu

Advertising

The sporting world celebrates Father’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Newcastle also celebrated a winning return to their season.

Lee Westwood

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 21.

Father’s Day

Lots of sports stars took to social media to mark Father’s Day, including golfer Lee Westwood…

England cricket star Danni Wyatt…

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day Dad ?? love you ❤️❤️

A post shared by Danielle Wyatt (@danniwyatt28) on

And heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Advertising

Steph Houghton thanks her dad for getting her involved in football.

George North celebrated his first Father’s Day

Advertising

Former Leicester and Cardiff Blues winger Blaine Scully also experienced it for the first time.

England World Cup winner Ben Cohen joined his three daughters.

Football

Isaac Hayden hopes Newcastle can build on their impressive return.

Tennis

Meanwhile, British tennis players were excited to get on court

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News