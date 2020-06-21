The sporting world celebrates Father’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 21.

Father’s Day

Lots of sports stars took to social media to mark Father’s Day, including golfer Lee Westwood…

England cricket star Danni Wyatt…

And heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Steph Houghton thanks her dad for getting her involved in football.

"I think he was the one that first got us into football"@stephhoughton2 on her Dad this #FathersDay ?#BarclaysFAWSL | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/XI8DIGUyt2 — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) June 21, 2020

George North celebrated his first Father’s Day

Amazing being able to spend my first Father’s Day with this little one. Where has 7 weeks gone already?! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. @DoveMenUK . Classic #instavreality ? pic.twitter.com/XwAyCG3Vyq — George North (@George_North) June 21, 2020

Former Leicester and Cardiff Blues winger Blaine Scully also experienced it for the first time.

Happy Father’s Day. First months of fatherhood have exceeded all expectation. Now with first-hand appreciation for the responsibility of what “dad” means. Know this is the most important job I will have & hope to be a positive example for the rest of my life. Love to all. pic.twitter.com/vS1psR9OA0 — Blaine Scully (@BlaineScully1) June 21, 2020

England World Cup winner Ben Cohen joined his three daughters.

Football

Isaac Hayden hopes Newcastle can build on their impressive return.

Good performance to come back with, great shift from everyone. We look to build on it and go again Wednesday. We know you couldn’t be with us but we felt the support in spirit. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/7qltra09Lm — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) June 21, 2020

Tennis

Meanwhile, British tennis players were excited to get on court