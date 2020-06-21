Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus

Former world number three Grigor Dimitrov has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bulgarian, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2014, was a competitor at last week’s Adria Tour event with host of other high-profile players including Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

Dimitrov, now ranked 19, lost to Borna Coric at the event in Croatia on Saturday.

World number one Djokovic set up the tournament to help players get back to fitness after several weeks of no competition.

Dimitrov, 29, has now urged everyone he has been in contact with over the past few days to take a test for the virus.

He wrote on Instagram: “Hi everyone – I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19.

“I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

“I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD”

Following the news of Dimitrov’s positive test the final of the Adria Tour, due to be played on Sunday evening between Djokovic and Andrey Rublev, has been cancelled.

Event organisers announced on Twitter: “Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID 19. As a precaution and to protect the health of all participants and visitors, we have decided to cancel the Adria Tour Finale in Zadar.”