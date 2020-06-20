Simpson takes one-shot lead into the weekend in South Carolina

American Webb Simpson sits one shot clear on top of the leaderboard heading into day three of the PGA’s RBC Heritage event at Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Simpson shot a six-under 65 for the second-straight day to see him edge out fellow American Bryson DeChambeau and Canadian Corey Conners for the top spot, while England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a five-under 66 to finish the day tied for fourth alongside America’s Ryan Palmer.

The second day of action got off to a shaky start when American Nick Watney was forced to withdraw from the tournament after testing positive for coronavirus – becoming the first player to do so since professional golf got back underway.

However the news did not seem to have any effect on Simpson, who followed up a strong opening round with an equally impressive showing on Friday.

Rory hit only 7 of 14 fairways and shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 on Friday. How? He was 8 of 8 scrambling and needed just 22 putts. ? pic.twitter.com/wSsApHS46L — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 20, 2020

The 34-year-old was hitting them well all day, picking up four birdies in his first nine holes before grabbing another five in the afternoon.

However DeChambeau was hot on his heels with the pair trading birdies throughout the front nine. DeChambeau finished the day with a seven-under 64.

Just four shots separate the top 21 players through the opening two rounds, with Brooks Koepka among the players raring to make a move.

Joining Koepka in the chasing pack is Ian Poulter, who finished day one with a share of the lead.

Webb Simpson leads entering the weekend at Harbour Town. Get caught up on everything you missed from Round 2 @RBC_Heritage. pic.twitter.com/d1SMUtghW1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 20, 2020

Although the Englishman could not replicate his stellar 64 from Thursday, his two-under 69 proved to be just enough to keep in touch with the leaders at equal sixth-place.

After shooting a dismal 72 to open the event, Rory McIlroy was able to just make the cut thanks to an impressive 65 on Friday.

The world number one heads into Saturday’s action tied for 45th.